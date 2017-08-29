Overwatch Patch Makes Character Balance Changes, Shows Roadhog Some Love

The latest update for Overwatch has arrived on all platforms. Although the addition of Deathmatch modes are the headlining feature, it's the character balance changes that will have the most meaningful impact on the game overall.

With the new Deathmatch map Chateau Guillard being Widowmaker-maker themed, the sniper is one of four characters to see balance adjustments in this patch. Her Grappling Hook can now be used much more frequently--its cooldown is now 8 seconds, down from 12--and she can see enemies affected by her Venom Mine through walls.

In the patch notes, Blizzard explained, "Widowmaker is extremely powerful in the right hands, but her abilities often felt a little weak. The Grappling Hook cooldown reduction means she is more likely to have it available when she needs to escape. Venom Mine is intended to be an early warning system, uncovering enemies that are attempting to flank her or her team. With this change, she can see enemies when they trigger the mine, even if they're on the other side of a wall."

Roadhog fans have been complaining since the character's nerf earlier this summer. Today's patch provides him with some help. Take a Breather, his ability that restores health, can now be used while moving. Additionally, he takes 50% less damage while using it. "These changes help Roadhog be much more aggressive when looking for hook targets or blocking for his team," Blizzard said. "The combination of these effects significantly increases Roadhog's sustainability and survivability."

Junkrat is also getting buffed. He can now carry two Concussion Mines, and his Ultimate becomes a bit more flexible. Its movement speed has increased by 30%, and it no longer has a time limit when climbing walls. "Giving the Junkrat the ability to store two concussion mines adds some much-needed flexibility and versatility to his kit, particularly when using the mines for mobility," Blizzard said. "RIP-Tire's damage has always been very good, but it was often difficult to steer the tire into position before it was destroyed. Increasing its speed will allow players to effectively detonate the tire more often and decrease the amount of time that Junkrat is vulnerable while controlling it."

Finally, the projectile speed of Orisa's Fusion Driver increases 20%, and her Protective Barrier has changed. It's 20% larger and its shape has changed to better protect against foes who are below it. Blizzard explained, "The projectile speed increase helps Orisa’s consistency, especially at medium ranges (or further). Her barrier size has been increased to better protect her team, and the new shape makes the shield more effective when it’s used on slopes or on top of objects (such as a payload)."

All of these changes are now live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can check out everything that's different in the full patch notes here. The the proposed revamps to Mercy and D.Va are not included and remain on the PTR.