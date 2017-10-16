Overwatch Passes 35 Million Players, Halloween Event Happening Now

Blizzard's hero shooter Overwatch has passed another major player milestone. The developer announced on Twitter today that the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter has now tallied 35 million players since the game launched in May 2016.

The developer did not specify, but it seems likely that this figure covers the number of registered players across all platforms. Whatever the case, the game is growing, as the number of registered players stood at 30 million at the end of April. Overwatch reached 20 million registered players by November 2016, hitting that figure faster than any game in Blizzard's history.

We have followed up with Blizzard in an attempt to get further details about Overwatch's playerbase, specifically, how many of those 35 million are active players. The figure more than likely counts players during free weekends, so the game surely has not sold that many copies. Still, it is a very large number.

Overwatch is currently celebrating Halloween with an event called Halloween Terror. There are many new Halloween skins to collect through Loot Boxes, which you can earn through gameplay or by spending real money. Additionally, the Junkenstein's Revenge mode has made a return; this co-op, Horde-style mode has players facing off against waves of AI-controlled enemies. A new endless option this year allows you to see just how many waves your team of four can make it through. Halloween Terror 2017 runs through November 2.

In other news, one analyst firm recently downgraded Overwatch publisher Activision Blizzard's stock rating due to, among other things, worries that the Overwatch League won't make as much money as some investors think.