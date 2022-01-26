Overwatch Lunar New Year Event Is Now Live

Overwatch's annual Lunar New Year event is officially live on PC and consoles, bringing with it new cosmetics, event brawls, and more.

This year's event, which will celebrate the Year of the Tiger, will feature two arcade-style games to compete in with other players, including Bounty Hunter, where the player who scores the first kill of the match becomes a target and everyone else becomes a Bounty Hunter. When the target is killed, the player who dealt the final blow will then become the new target, and so on until the timer runs down.

Capture the Flag Blitz is a modified version of Capture the Flag where the flags are much closer than before and are at the locations that overtime games typically go to. Instead of capturing three flags to win, players will instead need six to lead their team to victory.

With a new Overwatch event comes the weekly challenges, and this year the game is letting players unlock an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins for completing the milestones. In week one, players can obtain Prosperity Ashe, in week two Auspicious Soldier 76, and Porcelain Wrecking Ball in week three.

During Lunar New Year, a couple of other skins will also be obtainable from loot boxes or bought with in-game currency, on top of the previously mentioned skins that can be collected from weekly challenges. There's Seolbim Mercy (Legendary) and Nezha Tracer (Legendary)--both of which will be limited-time as well.

In other news, Blizzard Entertainment has announced it's currently working on a new survival game for PC and consoles, set within a brand-new universe. The game doesn't have an official title just yet, but the developer said, "We are going on a journey to a whole new universe... A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored."