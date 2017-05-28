Overwatch Director On Loot Boxes -- "We Are Listening"

Blizzard is aware of the feedback surrounding Overwatch's loot boxes, for the Anniversary event and in general, game director Jeff Kaplan said in a forum post recently. He did not mention any particular issues specifically, but he said Blizzard is looking into what can be done to respond to the feedback.

"I just wanted to acknowledge that we've been following the threads about the loot box rewards as they pertain to the anniversary events, other events and loot boxes in general," Kaplan said. "The feedback and suggestions have been helpful to us. We had a really great discussion yesterday about the feedback we've been hearing this week. While I don't have any immediate action items to report, I thought it was important for you to know that we are listening."

Kaplan said he welcomes the community to continue to talk about loot boxes, as well as other rewards and Overwatch cosmetic items.

Some have been critical of Overwatch's existence as a premium game that also has microtransactions, in particular the loot box system that gives you random skins and sprays, among other things. Players can purchase loot boxes with real money, though the rewards are still random.

The game's Anniversary event is going on now, featuring three new Arena maps and new skins, among other things, while a Game of the Year edition is available now.

