Overwatch Deathmatch Modes Are Finally Coming, Playable Now For Some

Overwatch has been one of the most popular shooters since its release in May 2016, but until now, it hasn't featured a deathmatch mode. Today, however, Blizzard announced that it's finally bringing free-for-all and team deathmatch to the game alongside a new deathmatch-focused map.

The modes work exactly how you'd expect: players attempt to kill as many enemies as possible, and each kill counts as a point. The first player in free-for-all to get 20 kills, or the first side in team deathmatch to get 30 kills, wins the match.

Alongside the modes, Blizzard is also releasing a new map that's built for deathmatch. It's called Château Guillard, and you can see it in action in the developer update video above. In addition, Blizzard has created variants of existing maps to better support deathmatch games.

Deathmatch is rolling out now on the Public Test Realm on PC, so you can already try it out in its testing state. Although Blizzard hasn't given a specific date for when players across platforms will be able to play deathmatch, new Overwatch features traditionally go live to the public within a few weeks of being made available on the PTR.

In other news, Overwatch's Summer Games 2017 event is now live, and it adds a whole bunch of new skins and brings back those from last year. Check out a gallery of all the Summer Games skins here.