Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol 3 Event Now Live - Rewards And Schedule

Overwatch is on the way out, to be replaced October 4 by Overwatch 2. But Blizzard has given its first shooter a proper sendoff with its various Anniversary Remix events over the course of 2022, the third and final of which is live now until August 30. Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 once again brings back all of the game's past seasonal event brawls and cosmetics alongside another chance to earn a few previously one-time-only challenge skins.

Like previous Anniversary events, you will simply need to play a set number of matches each week to earn event challenge player icons, sprays, and skins. There are even a few event-exclusive recolors of existing legendary skins up for grabs, though you'll have to either purchase them with in-game currency or get lucky and earn them in a loot box. Speaking of loot boxes, August 30 will be your last opportunity to buy them. Though they can still be earned through gameplay prior to the arrival of Overwatch 2, once Blizzard's sequel arrives, it will be ditching loot boxes in favor of a battle pass and the ability to buy cosmetics directly. All skins and cosmetics earned in the original Overwatch will carry over into Overwatch 2.

Weekly Challenge Rewards

Playing and winning games will unlock various challenge rewards each week. You'll need to play a total of 27 each week to unlock the rewards, with wins counting as two games played. These sprays, player icons, and skins have been offered through previous challenge events, but if you missed them the first time around, this is your second chance.

Week 1 August 9-16

Overwatch Comic Book Tracer Challenge

Comic Book Tracer Player Icon - Play 9 Games

Comic Book Tracer Spray - Play 18 Games

Legendary Comic Book Tracer Skin - Play 27 Games

Week 2 August 16-23

Overwatch Symmetra Restoration Challenge

Marammat Symmetra Player Icon - Play 9 Games

Marammat Symmetra Spray - Play 18 Games

Legendary Marammat Symmetra Skin - Play 27 Games

Week 3 August 23-30

Overwatch Kanezaka Hanzo Challenge

Kyogisha Hanzo Player Icon - Play 9 Games

Kyogisha Hanzo Spray - Play 18 Games

Legendary Kyogish Hanzo Skin - Play 27 Games

Anniversary Remix Vol 3. Brawl Schedule

Archives Missions: Uprising (Story), Uprising (All Heroes), Retribution (Story), Retribution (All Heroes), Storm Rising (Story), Storm Rising (All Heroes) - August 9, 16, 23, 30

Archives Challenge Missions: Molten Cores, Glass Cannon, Surgical Strike, Close Quarters, Blood Moon Rising, Storm Raging - August 10, 17, 24

Summer Games: Lucioball, Lucioball Remix - August 11, 18, 25

Halloween Terror: Junkenstein's Revenge, Junkenstein Endless - August 12, 19, 26

Halloween Terror Challenge Missions: Vengeful Ghost, Frenzied Stampede, Volatile Zomnics, Three They Were, Mystery Swap, Shocking Surprise - August 13, 20, 27

Winter Wonderland: Freezethaw Elimination, Mei's Snowball Offensive, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter - August 14, 21, 28

Lunar New Year: Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, Bounty Hunter - August 15, 22, 29