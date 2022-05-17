Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol 2 Event Now Live - Rewards And Schedule

Overatch's Anniversary Remix event is here again, bringing back past seasonal brawls, cosmetics, and challenge skins for a limited time. The Anniversary Remix Vol. 2 event serves as a greatest hits of all of Overwatch's past seasonal events. Brawls from the game's Summer Games, Halloween Terror, Summer Games, Archives, Year of the Tiger, and Winter Wonderlands will be playable on a rotating schedule, and cosmetics normally only earnable during those seasonal events can now be found in anniversary loot boxes. There are even a few new skins up for grabs in the form of variations of previously existing legendary skins for heroes like Hanzo, Roadhog, Lucio, Symmetra, Ana, and Sombra. Here's everything to know about the event, which runs from May 17 to June 7.

Weekly Challenge Rewards

Playing and winning games will unlock rewards each week. Wins count as three games played. You'll need to "play" a total of 27 games each week to unlock every reward. Dedicated players may have already unlocked these skins as part of previous challenge events, but for those who missed out the first time, this is your chance.

Week 1 May 17-24

Dr. Ziegler Mercy Skin

Dr. Ziegler Player Icon - Play 9 Games

Lab Coat & Evaluation Sprays - Play 18 Games

Legendary Dr. Ziegler Mercy Skin - Play 27 Games

Week 2 May 24-31

Mardi Gras Ashe Skin

Mardi Gras Ashe and Bob Player Icons - Play 9 Games

Gold Mask Spray - Play 18 Games

Epic Mardi Gras Ashe Skin - Play 27 Games

Week 3 May 31-June 7

Maestro Sigma Skin

Maestro Sigma Player Icon - Play 9 Games

Maestro Emote - Play 18 Games

Legendary Maestro Sigma Skin - Play 27 Games

Anniversary Remix Vol. 2 Brawl Schedule

Winter Wonderland: Snowball Deathmatch, Mei's Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunter, Freezethaw Elimination - May 17, 24, 31, June 7

Year of the Tiger: Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, Bounty Hunter - May 18, 25, June 1

Archives Missions: Uprising (Story), Retribution (Story), Storm Rising (Story), Uprising (All Heroes), Retribution (All Heroes), Storm Rising (All Heroes) - May 19, 26, June 2

Archives Challenge Missions: Bulletproof Barriers, Molten Cores, Glass Cannon, Sympathy Gains, Surgical Strike, Close Quarters, Thunderstorm, Blood Moon Rising, Storm Raging - May 20, 27, June 3

Summer Games: Lucioball, Lucioball Remix - May 21, 28, June 4

Halloween Terror Brawls: Junkenstein's Revenge, Junkenstein's Endless - May 22, 29, June 5

Halloween Terror Challenge Missions: Vengeful Ghost, Volatile Zomnics, Mystery Swap, Frenzied Stampede, Three They Were, Shocking Surprise - May 23, 30, June 6

Keep in mind that all skins earned in Overwatch and as part of this event will carry over into the upcoming Overwatch 2, which just wrapped up its first PvP beta. A second beta will be coming, with Blizzard set to share more details about it and the future of Overwatch 2 on June 16.