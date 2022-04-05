Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol 1 Event Is Live: Rewards And Schedule

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol 1 event is now live in Blizzard's hero shooter, and unlike previous anniversary events, this time it includes brawls and skins from across Overwatch's seasonal events, including Summer Games, Halloween Terror, Winter Wonderland, Year of the Tiger, and Archives. There are a number of free skins up for grabs over the course of the three week event, and loot boxes will also have a chance to contain items from past Anniversary and seasonal events, including recolors of several fan-favorite legendary skins. You even get one legendary loot box completely free, just for logging in. Here's everything you need to know about Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol 1, running April 5-26.

Weekly Challenge Rewards

Gallery

April 5-12

Enjoy! And Refreshment D.VA Spray - Play 9 Games

Nano Cola Player Icon - Play 18 Games

Nano D.Va Epic Skin - Play 27 Games

April 12-19

Bastet Ana Player Icon - Play 9 Games

Kneeling Victory Pose - Play 18 Games

Bastet Ana Epic Skin - Play 27 Games

April 19-26

Combat Medic Baptiste Player Icon - Play 9 Games

Combat Medic and Mauga Sprays - Play 18 Games

Combat Medic Baptiste Epic Skin - Play 27 Games

Anniversary Remix: Vol 1 Brawl Schedule

Every day from April 5-26, the seasonal Brawls available in Overwatch's Arcade mode will rotate, featuring returning modes from various recurring events like Summer Games, Halloween Terror, and more. Here's the breakdown of what game types will be playable when.

Summer Games: Lucioball and Lucioball Remix - April 5, 12, 19, 26

Halloween Terror: Junkenstein's Revenge and Junkenstein's Endless - April 6, 13, 20

Halloween Terror: Vengeful Ghost, Volatile Zomnics, Mystery Swap, Frenzied Stampede, Three They Were, Shocking Surprise- April 7, 14, 21

Winter Wonderland: Snowball Deathmatch, Mei's Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunter, Freezethaw Elimination - April 8, 15, 22

Year of the Tiger: Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, Bounty Hunter - April 9, 16, 23

Archives Missions: Uprising (Story), Uprising (All Heroes), Retribution (Story), Retribution (All Heroes), Storm Rising (Story), Storm Rising (All Heroes) - April 10, 17, 24

Archives Challenge Missions: Bulletproof Barriers (Uprising), Molten Cores (Uprising), Glass Cannon (Uprising), Sympathy Gains (Retribution), Surgical Strike (Retribution), Close Quarters (Retribution), Thunderstorm (Storm Rising), Blood Moon Rising (Storm Rising), Storm Raging (Storm Rising) - April 11, 18, 25

Keep in mind, all the cosmetics you'll earn as part of this event will carry over to Overwatch 2, which is gearing up for its closed beta on April 26.