Overwatch Anniversary Remix Event Lets You Earn Skins For Overwatch 2
There will be three Remix events this year, and the first begins next week.
Blizzard has announced a new Overwatch event that lets players earn cosmetics they will eventually be able to use in Overwatch 2. The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 event is the first of three such Remix events on tap for 2022, and each will have new versions of previously released legendary skins. Players can also look forward to previous seasonal skins making a comeback and weekly challenges.
All of the skins from 2022's Remix events in Overwatch will transfer to Overwatch 2, on top of any other cosmetics that players may have in their collections.
Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 runs April 5-25, with the six legendary skins up for grabs, all of which you can see below.
Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 Skins
- Demon Genji
- Evermore Reaper
- Mage Mercy
- Steelhardt Reinhardt
- White Cat D.Va
- Zealot Zenyatta
The "brawl vault" is being unlocked for this new anniversary event, letting players dip back into previous brawls, special game modes that were only available for a limited time. The Week 1 schedule can be seen below.
Week 1: April 5 – April 11 (Regional times may vary)
- April 5 – Summer Games
- April 6 – Halloween Terror
- April 7 – Halloween Terror Challenge Missions
- April 8 – Winter Wonderland
- April 9 – Lunar New Year
- April 10 – Overwatch Archives
- April 11 – Overwatch Archives Challenge Missions
As for the first wave of weekly challenges, players will be able to unlock a new spray, icon, and skin by playing games, with wins counting as two games to help you unlock new content faster.
Week 1: April 5 – April 11 (Regional times may vary)
- Play 9 Games | 2 Nano D.Va Sprays
- Play 18 Games | Nano D.Va Player Icon
- Play 27 Games | Nano D.Va Epic Skin
In other Overwatch news, Overwatch 2's PC beta begins April 26. For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of how to play the Overwatch 2 beta.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation