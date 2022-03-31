Overwatch Anniversary Remix Event Lets You Earn Skins For Overwatch 2

Blizzard has announced a new Overwatch event that lets players earn cosmetics they will eventually be able to use in Overwatch 2. The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 event is the first of three such Remix events on tap for 2022, and each will have new versions of previously released legendary skins. Players can also look forward to previous seasonal skins making a comeback and weekly challenges.

All of the skins from 2022's Remix events in Overwatch will transfer to Overwatch 2, on top of any other cosmetics that players may have in their collections.

Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 runs April 5-25, with the six legendary skins up for grabs, all of which you can see below.

Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 Skins

Demon Genji

Evermore Reaper

Mage Mercy

Steelhardt Reinhardt

White Cat D.Va

Zealot Zenyatta

Gallery

The "brawl vault" is being unlocked for this new anniversary event, letting players dip back into previous brawls, special game modes that were only available for a limited time. The Week 1 schedule can be seen below.

Week 1: April 5 – April 11 (Regional times may vary)

April 5 – Summer Games

April 6 – Halloween Terror

April 7 – Halloween Terror Challenge Missions

April 8 – Winter Wonderland

April 9 – Lunar New Year

April 10 – Overwatch Archives

April 11 – Overwatch Archives Challenge Missions

As for the first wave of weekly challenges, players will be able to unlock a new spray, icon, and skin by playing games, with wins counting as two games to help you unlock new content faster.

Week 1: April 5 – April 11 (Regional times may vary)

Play 9 Games | 2 Nano D.Va Sprays

Play 18 Games | Nano D.Va Player Icon

Play 27 Games | Nano D.Va Epic Skin

In other Overwatch news, Overwatch 2's PC beta begins April 26. For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of how to play the Overwatch 2 beta.