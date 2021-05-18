Overwatch Anniversary Limited-Time Event Now Live With New Skins

Blizzard Entertainment has kicked off an Overwatch Anniversary limited-time event with new skins for several heroes to celebrate five years of the game.

The official Overwatch Twitter account has revealed new skins for at least three heroes, including Baptiste, Moira, and Sombra. The event itself runs until June 8 and for now, Blizzard has only shown off skins. It's unclear how many will drop during this event or if any new modes will debut.

Light up the dance floor.

Groove past your enemies as Funky Baptiste when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/OzmqU9L1pw — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2021

You grow, girl.

Trap your foes as Venus Moira when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/5BoLiR0BVQ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021

I’m feline good. 😼

Sneak past your enemies as Black Cat Sombra when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/d38UuXmybg — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021

These skins come not long after Blizzard gave fan-favorite Mei a new look that included cornrows. The legendary MM-Mei skin caused an uproar online, with many criticizing Blizzard for co-opting a hairstyle traditionally worn the Black community but especially Black women.

In other Overwatch news, newly appointed game director Aaron Keller, alongside other members of the Overwatch team, will host a "What's Next" livestream on May 20 to discuss Overwatch 2 and show off live gameplay.