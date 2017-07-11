Overwatch 50% Off Later Today; Grab Free Golden Loot Box Through Twitch Prime

This month's Twitch Prime promotion is a good deal for Overwatch fans: subscribers can grab one free Golden Loot Box on the site. In addition, Overwatch will be 50% off later today during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

From now until August 10, players can get a Golden Loot Box, which is guaranteed to contain one legendary item, but you'll need to be a Twitch Prime subscriber to take advantage of it. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, which costs $100 per year, you get a Twitch Prime subscription for free. You simply need to link your Amazon Prime account and your Twitch account.

In addition, Twitch Prime subscribers also get 10 standard Loot Boxes--five in August and five in September. Later this year, members will receive items and loot for Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm, as well.

Today is Amazon Prime Day, the massive sale for Prime subscribers. There are a ton of video game deals happening, and you can see some of the highlights here. Overwatch is getting a big discount later today: starting at 2:05 PT/5:05 ET, the game will be 50% off on PS4, Xbox One, and PC through Amazon. Keep an eye on its store page for the deal when it goes live.

In other Overwatch news, Doomfist was recently released in a PTR update. You can read more about the new character here.