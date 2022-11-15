Overwatch 2's Latest Patch Has Been Delayed, Leaving Mei Unplayable

Damange hero Mei won't be patched back into Overwatch 2 until Thursday morning now.

By on

Comments

Classic Overwatch hero Mei hasn't been playable in Overwatch 2 for over two weeks now, and Blizzard has just announced that it'll need a couple more days to fix the bugs that affected the character. The patch that will bring Mei back into the game is now scheduled for Thursday November 17 at 11 AM PST.

Mei was temporarily removed from the game at the end of October, due to a bug that affected the hero's Ice Wall ability. While the issue was scheuled to be fixed in a patch on November 15, Blizzard has now delayed the fix, due to extra work required to "resolve a critical issue."

The patch, now scheduled for two days later on the 17th, will include "upcoming balance changes, bug fixes, including those that affect Mei, and core content updates." Blizzard has warned that the delay will impact some other features, including "delivery of Overwatch League Viewership Incentives & Perks from the Postseason matches during the period between Oct 30 - Nov 4, along with the rotation of cosmetics in the Overwatch League shop."

Other in-game content, including daily and weekly challenge resets and the standard shop refresh, will go ahead as planned.

Mei isn't the first character to have been disabled in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs, with Torbjorn and Bastion also being removed from the roster for a short time while issues were patched. Both characters were returned to the game on October 25.

