Overwatch 2's First Double XP Weekend Is Live Now
Players will earn double experience in matches from October 21-24.
Overwatch 2's first match double XP weekend event kicked off on October 21 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. It's the first of three double XP weekends Blizzard is holding in order to make up for Overwatch 2's rocky launch.
Here's the full schedule of double XP events. They all start at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and end at the same time.
- October 21-24
- October 28-31
- November 24-28
THIS WEEKEND IS A 2x MATCH XP WEEKEND!— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 20, 2022
The #Overwatch2 festivities run from Oct 21 at 11am PT thru Oct 24🎉 See you there! pic.twitter.com/fQEc7Gao9Z
Note that players will only get double XP from matches during this event, and not from daily and weekly challenges.
With the new battle pass system in Overwatch 2, earning double XP means players can level their battle passes faster. For new Overwatch 2 players who do not have Kiriko yet, she can be obtained for free by reaching Tier 55 in the battle pass or by purchasing the premium battle pass outright.
Overwatch 2 is getting its first seasonal event, the Halloween-inspired Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. It'll come with a completely new game mode and Halloween skins for Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen. Other than those details, Blizzard hasn't shared everything planned for Wrath of the Bride yet.
In addition to double XP weekends, Blizzard will also give all players who login anytime after October 25 to the end of the first season a legendary Reaper skin and Health Pack weapon charm.
