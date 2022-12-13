Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Overview - All Skins, Twitch Drops, And Arcade Modes

Overwatch 2 Season 2 marks the return of the Winter Wonderland event, bringing back limited-time arcade modes, special holiday-themed cosmetics, and rewards that players can earn by completing challenges or by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch. During the event players can enjoy Mei's Snowball Offensive, Mei's Yeti Hunt, and Freezethaw Elimination. Winter Wonderland 2022 runs from December 13 to January 4, here's everything available during the event, including the new D.Va Twitch Drops.

Returning Arcade modes

Completing six challenges in the limited-time modes will earn you the Ice Queen Brigitte skin.

During the Winter Wonderland event there are three returning arcade modes that are available. Also during the event, there are challenges tied to these game modes, with players unlocking the new Ice Queen Brigitte skin for completing enough of the challenges. There is Mei's Snowball Offensive, where players all battle as Mei, shooting one-shot snowballs at each other in this elimination mode. There is the 5v5 version as well as the Snowball Deathmatch eight-player FFA.

There's also the Yeti Hunter mode, where five players, all playing as Mei, must work together to trap and freeze a Winston who is trying to steal food. If Winston eats enough food, his ultimate activates and he can go berserk on the Mei menagerie. Lastly is the 4v4 Freezethaw Elimination mode, where two teams fight to eliminate each other. The catch is that whenever someone is eliminated, they are frozen in-place and can be thawed out by a teammate. Each round the winning team is locked out of the heroes they used, forcing them to adapt each round.

The challenges for the Winter Wonderland event are:

Unthawed - Win a game of Freezethaw Elimination - 1500 XP

Warmhearted - Thaw 15 Allies in Freezethaw Elimination - Kiriko Ornament Spray and 1500 XP

Snowstorm - Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch - 1500 XP

Caught a Cold - Catch 6 snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch - Junker Queen Ornament Spray and 1500 XP

Monster Hunter - Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Mei - 1500 XP

Abominable - Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Yeti - Ramattra Ornament Spray and 1500 XP

Time for Cocoa - Win a game in Mei's Snowball Offensive - 1500 XP

Block of Ice - Block 8 snowballs with Cryo-Freeze or Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch or Mei's Snowball Offensive - Sojourn Ornament Spray and 1500 XP

Season's Greetings - Complete 6 Winter Wonderland Challenges - Ice Queen Brigitte Skin and Snowman Head Weapon Charm

New Cosmetic and Twitch Drops

The new Gingerbread Bastion skin looks good enough to eat.

In addition to the new Brigitte Ice Queen skin that can be unlocked by completing challenges, there are two more skins that are new for this year's event. The first is the Bastion Gingerbread skin, which turns Bastion into a holiday cookie, complete with a gingerbread bird as well.

The Ice Angel Echo skin will be sold in a bundle with other items.

The other new skin is the Ice Angel Echo skin, which turns Echo into, well, an Ice Angel, of course, complete with massive blue wings and a yellow star on top of her head. Both of these skins, along with a variety of older Winter Wonderland skins, will be available in the shop during the event. The shop rotates every Tuesday, so check back in to see which skins are available for purchase.

Overwatch 2 Twitch viewers can unlock the Sleighing D.Va skin, which released in during a previous Winter Wonderland.

Lastly, there will be some holiday Twitch Drops available from December 25 to January 4. During that time watching drop-enabled streamers playing Overwatch 2 could earn you some cosmetics. Watching for two hours will get you the Festive D.Va Victory Pose and four hours will earn you the legendary Sleighing D.Va skin. To make sure your account is properly linked to your Twitch account, check out Blizzard's FAQ page.