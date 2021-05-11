RE Village Walkthrough Destiny 2 Patch Notes 3.2.0 WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play Final Fantasy VIII Gets Metal Cover Fortnite Teen Titans Beast Boy

Overwatch 2 What's Next Livestream Coming May 20, Will Run For 2 Hours And Cover PvP

The two-hour livestream takes place next week and promises new details on how Blizzard is "reinvigorating the core Overwatch experience."

Blizzard has announced that a new "What's Next" livestream for Overwatch 2 with the game's new director Aaron Keller will take place on Thursday, May 20.

The event will begin that day at 12 PM PT (which is high noon) and you can watch live on Twitch and YouTube. In terms of what to expect, Blizzard said will show off more of the changes coming to Overwatch 2's PvP. "From new maps to major gameplay updates, we're reinvigorating the core Overwatch experience," Blizzard says.

The May 20 Overwatch 2 event will be hosted by Matt "Mr. X" Morello and Mitch "Uber" Leslie. In addition to Keller, Blizzard's Geoff Goodman (lead hero designer) and Dion Rogers (associate art director) will appear on the stream to discuss Overwatch 2 PvP and show off live gameplay for the first time.

The livestream is super-sized, as Blizzard said it will run for two hours. In addition to the developers from Blizzard, the broadcast will feature content-creators like Stylosa and Cuppcaake.

After the May 20 event, Blizzard's developers who are working on Overwatch 2 will take part in a Reddit AMA on May 24 where they will discuss more about the Overwatch franchise.

Overwatch 2 is scheduled for release in 2022 at the soonest, which is also when Blizzard's other high-profile game, Diablo IV, is slated to release.

For lots more on Overwatch 2, check out GameSpot's extended interview with Keller who told us about stepping into Jeff Kaplan's shoes and lots more.

