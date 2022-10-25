Overwatch 2 - Sigma Hero Guide

Overwatch 2 serves as a free-to-play relaunch of the hero shooter, bringing new features and content to the years-old multiplayer game. While the new content is what is going to bring new players in, Overwatch 2 also brings back the entire roster of heroes from the original game. This includes the tank hero Sigma, who has a variety of different abilities in his toolbelt. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?

Sigma overview

Sigma is a tank hero equipped with a variety of abilities, making him a flexible tank option. His main attack fires two balls, which implode in a small radius dealing damage. He can use the Kinetic Grasp to absorb projectiles and convert them into overhealth. He can also throw a rock at enemies to knock them down temporarily. He can slo deploy a large shield, which can mitigate damage before it is destroyed. His ultimate Gravitic Flux sends enemies in a circular radius up into the air before slamming them down, dealing damage.

Sigma abilities

Hyperspheres: Launch two charges which implode after a short duration, dealing damage in an area.

Kinetic Grasp: Absorb projectiles in front of you and convert them into shields.

Accretion: Gather a mass of debris and throw it at an enemy to knock them down.

Experimental Barrier: Hold to propel a floating barrier; release to stop. Use again to recall the barrier.

Gravitic Flux: Manipulate gravity to lift enemies into the air and slam them back down.

Jack of all trades

Sigma is an interesting tank hero in Overwatch 2 as he has little bit of every tank ability in his kit, although all of them are not as powerful as other tank heroes. He has a shield he can deploy, but it has about half the health of Reinhardt's. He can absorb some projectiles, but not as much as D.Va or Zarya. He can knock enemies down, making them an easy target, similar to Roadhog's hook ability. While Sigma's abilities aren't better than other tanks, he has the advantage of having all of these tools at his disposal. This means Sigma can be flexible for anything being thrown at him, so if you don't feel like the enemy team has any heroes that you need to pick a tank to counter, you can grab Sigma.

The shield

While Sigma is considered a shield tank by most players, he has other mitigation abilities at his disposal.

The main ability you will be using is Sigma's shield, which can be a bit funky to use. Using the shield ability can send out his shield, with the shield moving forward as you continue to use the ability. The shield is relatively large, but can only take 700 damage. The shield will recharge if you take it down or if it is destroyed. Since it can absorb a limited amount of damage you are better off using dropping it when you feel it is necessary instead of constantly having it up. That means if a ranged ultimate is being used, or if the enemy team is stacked up trying to push on you. If a lesser amount of damage is coming your way, it makes more sense to use the Kinetic Grasp to block it, instead of pulling out the big shield.

Gravitic Flux

Sigma's ultimate ability has a large range, but it doesn't deal a ton of damage and leaves you open to being shot. When activated, Sigma floats up in the air and has limited mobility. There is a large circle area and when confirmed, any enemy in the circle is sent up in the air, suspended momentarily, before being dropped. It deals roughly 100 damage when enemies hit the ground, but while they are in the air it's a great opportunity for your damage heroes to pop their ultimates. Soldier 76 and Cassidy both work great with Sigma ultimate, since they auto-aim on enemies and the enemy team can't move out of the way. The most important thing to keep in mind is that Sigma can't really attack or move during this time, so you do need other members of your team to help you out.

Other Sigma tips

Sigma's main attack deals a decent amount of damage but the projectiles he throws ricochet off surfaces, making them a bit unpredictable.

Kinetic Grasp gives Sigma overhealth, so use it when the enemies are attacking you full force to maximize the healing.

Because Sigma's shield floats, if you place it incorrectly the enemy will be able to shoot under it.

The Accretion debris throw knocks enemies down, but it isn't considered a stun, so it doesn't always cancel enemy ultimates, instead just wasting part of their use.