Overwatch 2: Season 2 Trailer Showcases Rammatra, New Map Shambali

Next week Blizzard will add Rammatra and the new escort map Shambali to Overwatch 2. The developer released the Season 2 trailer for the free-to-play shooter, unveiling what's on the horizon for the game.

For starters, there's the new tank Rammatra, who can change forms within a match. That marks a first for his role in Overwatch 2, according to Blizzard. He also packs a pretty powerful purple punch.

Shambali Monastery, meanwhile, is set in the Himalayan peaks. It's also apparently the home of Zenyatta and Rammatra.

As for the overall theme of Season 2, Blizzard is going with Greek mythology. In fact, Zeus Junker Queen serves as the top reward for the premium Battle Pass. Earlier tiers will include Legendary Poseidon Ramattra and Legendary Hades Pharah.

To keep the Greek theme going, a limited time mode called Battle for Olympus will go live from January 5 through 19 in Overwatch 2. Blizzard is promising even more skins for this event, though specifics aren't provided.

Before then two familiar festive events will arrive: Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year. The trailer shows Bastion rocking a Santa hat, as Overwatch 2's heroes get into the holiday spirit.

Of course there will be balances and tweaks too. Overwatch 2 is a live-service game, so that is par for the course. For instance, Blizzard plans to alter Sojourn's rail gun as well as dramatically alter Doomfist so that he fits his role better.

Speaking of changes, earlier this month Blizzard changed Overwatch 2's phone registration requirement to work with pre-paid phone plans. The developer also nerfed Genji and re-introduced Mei in a separate patch.

For more, be sure to check out GameSpot's review of Overwatch 2.