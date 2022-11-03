Overwatch 2 Season 2 - Release Date And Everything We Know

Overwatch 2 has hit at least 25 million players, and a month after launch, it's time to start looking forward to Season 2 of the free-to-play hero shooter, which will bring new content to the game, some of which has already been confirmed by Blizzard. Here's everything we know about Season 2 of Overwatch 2.

Season 2 release date

In a blog post, Blizzard provided some details about the upcoming Season 2 of Overwatch 2, which will start on December 6. Blizzard has confirmed that each season will last nine weeks total and players can expect the new season to drop on that date. Blizzard has not yet announced what time on December 6 the new season will become available. Based on this system, Season 2 would last until February 7, 2023, when Season 3 would presumably start, if Blizzard sticks with its nine-week seasons.

New map, hero, and cosmetics

While Blizzard has not yet provided the exact details, it has confirmed that Season 2 will bring a new hero to Overwatch 2, specifically a tank hero. The new season will also see a new map added to Overwatch 2, although Blizzard has not yet said which game mode it will be for. In its plans for future seasons, Blizzard has said that each season will get a combination of a new hero, new map, and new mode, although not all three will be added in each new season. Blizzard said it plans to have a new hero every other season after Season 2.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will also add over 30 new skins to the game, likely split between the store, the battle pass, and any potential events that might take place during the new season. Season 1 of Overwatch 2 also added over 30 new skins, so you can likely expect a similar amount in the next season.

New battle pass and mythic skin

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will also mark the start of a new battle pass for the hero shooter. The Season 1 battle pass features 80 tiers of items, including nine skins split between legendary and epic, with one mythic skin. Blizzard also said that Season 2 will include a new mythic skin and that it plans on including one mythic skin in every season's battle pass. The mythic skins are similar to legendary skins, but they have customization options, like changing parts of the skin and the color scheme.

Blizzard has not yet announced any potential changes to the battle pass for the upcoming season, but expect it to include a similar amount of cosmetic items as Season 1. Blizzard has also said that unlocking the new hero will be part of the battle pass as well, with free players unlocking them at tier 55 and premium battle pass owners getting the new character immediately.

For more information on Overwatch 2, check out GameSpot's Overwatch 2 guides hub, which includes links to hero tips, game mode tips, and more.