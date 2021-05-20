Fortnite Sandcastle Fortnite NBA Skins New TimeSplitters Game Iron Banner Quest 411 Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes GPU Crypto Mining Update

Overwatch 2 Reducing Team Sizes To 5v5

The cavalry's getting a little smaller in Overwatch 2's PvP modes.

Blizzard's Overwatch 2 "What's Next" stream has revealed a major gameplay change coming to its upcoming hero shooter. Rather than having standard matches played with six-player teams, Overwatch 2 will shift to 5v5 matches in PvP.

The 5v5 structure will consist of one tank, two support, and two DPS players per team. This change could impact the original Overwatch too, since PvP between the two games has previously been announced as compatible.

Following the 5v5 announcement, the stream then went on to show new content, like the New York City hybrid map. It includes some landmarks like Grand Central Station.

No release date has been announced for Overwatch 2, though this is the first major update we've received since game director Jeff Kaplan announced he was leaving Blizzard in April. The game director role was taken over by Aaron Keller, who cohosted the What's Next stream alongside associate art director Dion Rogers and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman.

