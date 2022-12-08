Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide

Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?

Ramattra overview

Ramattra has two forms, with his default form being called Omnic. In this form Ramattra has the ability to create temporary shields and has access to his long-range weapon, the Void Accelerator. This weapon fires weak projectiles in a tight pattern over long distances. He can use ability to switch into his Nemesis form, where he has increased armor and access to his Pummel attack, which fires short range punch blasts. In this form Ramattra can also block his face, which reduces the amount of damage he takes from attacks to his front side. His ultimate ability puts him in Nemesis mode and creates a field around him, tethering enemies and dealing damage to them. As long as someone is taking damage, the ultimate will continue.

Ramattra abilities

Ramattra's Nemesis mode temporarily makes him a close-quarters threat.

Void Accelerator (Omnic): Fire a stream of projectiles.

Void Barrier (Omnic): Create a temporary barrier at the targeted location.

Pummel (Nemesis): Punch, creating a short-range wave of energy.

Ravenous Vortex: Fire a nanoball, which creates a field that deals a small amount of damage and slows enemies.

Block (Nemesis): Ramattra blocks his face, reducing the amount of damage he takes from attacks hitting him in the front.

Annihilation ultimate: Enter Nemesis form and create a large energy field around yourself. Enemies in the field get latched onto and take a small amount of damage continuously. As long as the ultimate ability is damaging an enemy, it will not end.

Master of both

The main appeal of playing Ramattra is the ability to switch between a defense-focused tank and an offense-focused tank. In his default form, Ramattra creates a shield to defend his team and can shoot at a long distance, making him function more like Reinhardt, but during his temporary Nemesis mode, he can dive on an enemy team, more like Roadhog. The difficulty here is knowing the correct time to make the switch and having good positioning. Nemesis mode only lasts about seven seconds and Ramattra doesn't have a movement ability, so you will need to get close to the enemy team before making the switch, instead of using Nemesis mode to get close.

A situational powerhouse

Ramattra's weapons don't have a high damage output, but the fast rate of fire makes up for it.

While Ramattra's abilities and weapons make him seem very powerful, his damage output is on the lower end for most tanks. While his precision weapon can deal headshot damage, it deals only a small amount on body shots. His Ravenous Vortex creates a field that slows enemies and deals damage, but the DoT is very low, dealing single digits each second. In Nemesis mode, Ramattra deals a bit more damage with his Pummel, but this ability still isn't going to compare to something like Reaper shotguns. It is great for taking a chunk out of an enemy or finishing off a low enemy, but you won't be able to quickly solo an enemy player with Ramattra.

Annihilation

Ramattra has an interesting ultimate ability, Annihilation. The ability puts Ramattra in Nemesis mode and creates a field around him that deals damage to enemies overtime. This field deals a decent amount of damage, but the gimmick is what makes it interesting to use. The ultimate ability has a five second timer on it, but as long as someone is in the field and taking damage, the timer doesn't move. That means, as long as you can stay near an enemy and not die, the ultimate ability keeps going. That makes it useful for full on team fights, and not much else. It could be used to initiate a dive, but since Ramattra doesn't have a movement ability, you will have to hope that the enemy team doesn't see you running at them.

Other tips

Ramattra's block significantly reduces the amount of damage he takes and it lasts a fairly long amount of time, but you will need to keep the enemy team in front of you.

While Ramattra's Pummel shows blasts of energy coming out of his fists, the range is still not much more than melee range.

The Ravenous Vortex also pulls enemies towards the ground, which can be useful against flying characters, if placed correctly.

Nemesis mode is temporary, so you will need to have an exit plan if you won't win the team fight before it ends.