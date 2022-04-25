Overwatch 2 PvP Beta Starts This Week, Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is kicking off this week and Blizzard has revealed more details about what to expect, and where to look for an invite if you're lucky enough to have been chosen to participate.

The beta begins on April 26 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and wraps up on May 17. Blizzard will send out invitations to the beta by email throughout the day on a rolling basis, so if you don't get an email right away, keep checking.

You can opt in for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta here. A FAQ confirms that everyone in the beta must also have the original Overwatch installed--those who don't own it can grab it as a free trial for the beta period.

Another way to get into the Overwatch 2 PvP beta is to claim a code by watching streamers on Twitch--a full list of participating streamers and start times is available here on Blizzard's website.

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is available only on PC, but future tests will include console, Blizzard said. The studio also clarified that participants can freely stream their footage. No progress from the beta will carry forward to the game when it launches officially later on.

Blizzard further clarified that Overwatch 2's PvP beta does not represent the game in its final form, so features and systems planned for the full release will not be present, like its Competitive mode, Profiles, and Endorsements.

The full PC system requirements can be seen below, while even more details on the Overwatch 2 PvP test are available on Blizzard's website. You can also read GameSpot's Overwatch 2 preview to learn more about what to expect from it.

In other news, Overwatch parent company Activision Blizzard recently revealed that it lost 60 million monthly active users in the past year. Overwatch 2 is one of the company's biggest upcoming games, alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Overwatch 2 PC PvP Beta System Requirements

Minimum (targeting 30fps):

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Recommended (targeting 60fps on medium settings):

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Activision Blizzard has come under pressure and scrutiny lately for its workplace culture, as well as controversies surrounding its top boss, Bobby Kotick, who is accused of knowing about and covering up instances of sexual harassment and abuse. Kotick reportedly also threatened to kill someone.