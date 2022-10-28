Overwatch 2 Players Speak Out Over Mei's Broken Ice Wall Ability

A number of bugs have made Mei's ice wall ability less-than-stellar in Overwatch 2, and fans want answers.

By on

Comments

Mei was one of the most popular heroes in the original Overwatch, but a number of nerfs to her icy kit have reduced her competitive viability in Overwatch 2. Recently, a popular Reddit post pointed out a number of bugs with her Ice Wall ability that make it less powerful than intended, and fans are asking Blizzard to fix them.

Reddit user rubenburgt put together a montage of Mei's Ice Wall behaving in unusual or unreliable ways. Fellow user Donler replied with a rather detailed list of the issues at play here, including Mei being unable to consistently boost herself or allies with the Ice Wall, players falling through the wall, and the wall not consistently blocking projectiles or ults after being built. These would seem to be rather fundamental problems in a competitive game like Overwatch 2.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
  2. Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
  3. Modern Warfare 2: Realism Mode, No Death Pistols Only
  4. The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan, Here's Why | GameSpot News
  5. Scary Games To Play On Game Pass Right Now
  6. Bayonetta 3 Everything To Know
  7. Modern Warfare 2 - Full Campaign Cutscenes & Post-Credit Scene
  8. Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor Martyr - Ultimate Edition | Launch Trailer
  9. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Halloween Serial Killer Trailer
  10. DayZ 1.19 Update Teaser - Behind the Scenes
  11. Forspoken - Deep Dive: Magic Parkour | PS5 Games
  12. Wanderful - Announcement Teaser Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Overwatch 2 Video Review

As stated above, Mei's inability to outright freeze opponents with her Endothermic Blaster represents a major nerf to the character compared to Overwatch 1, and has contributed to her lack of utility. Overall, though, it seems that Blizzard needs to work on making this behavior more consistent for both Mei's allies and her opponents.

In other Overwatch 2 news, the game's Halloween event is currently live until November 1, so check out Junkenstein's Revenge if you're so-inclined. The free-to-play game has notched over 25 million players in just two weeks.

Overwatch 2 DPS Tier List - All 17 Damage Heroes Ranked
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Overwatch 2
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)