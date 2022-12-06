Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra

Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes.

The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.

As for buffs and nerfs, Doomfist has been buffed to enable more play as a brawling, interrupting tank. He can now activate Empowered Rocket Punch more consistently, but in turn it has less effect. Bastion's ultimate has been buffed to make it harder to dodge, but also has been made somewhat less lethal. Sojourn can no longer one-shot-kill a hero at full 200 health, but has increased primary fire damage and her weapon's energy charges faster during her ultimate.

Season 2 will also see the launch of competitive play. At the end of the season, you will be rewarded limited-time titles based on your rank at the end of the season. You can only use those titles in the following season, so the titles that you earn throughout Season 2 will only be available during Season 3. Heroes that are not available for competitive play will display a lock icon in the hero gallery. Improvements to matchmaking and competitive UI have also been made. Ramattra will not be available in competitive for two weeks.

You can read the full patch notes below or on the Blizzard website.

GENERAL UPDATES

Control Game Mode

We fixed a bug regarding overtime on control maps, however, that fix led to other bugs we had to resolve. Ultimately, this led to some anticlimactic game play results that we weren’t happy with. After hearing player feedback, we've made the following change:

Whenever a point is captured on Control, the team losing control of the point counts as having contested the point for the purposes of Overtime even if they were not present.

For example, if Team A has 99% and Team B has current control of the point, but then Team A take back control of the point, Overtime will automatically trigger and start to burn down unless Team B can touch again.

At lower capture percentages this change will have no impact on the game mode, as this new rule is only applied for the purposes of Overtime

Hero Updates and Challenges

We've added Challenges for unlocking Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko

70+ player icon rewards have been added to challenges with the release of Season 2

Shop Update

We've added a Hero purchase tab in the Shop

COMPETITIVE PLAY

Season 2 competitive play begins now! Here are some updates we’re introducing to competitive:

There are new, temporary Competitive title rewards for name cards based on your end of season rank

You can only earn these titles at the end of the current Competitive season and can only use them in the season following

Heroes that aren’t eligible for competitive play will have a lock icon in the Hero Gallery

Implemented a group of matchmaking enhancements to improve match quality

Minor polish improvements to the competitive play UI flow

New hero, Ramattra, won’t be available in competitive for 2 weeks

HERO UPDATES

Damage Role Passive

No longer provides a movement speed bonus

Reload speed bonus increased from 25 to 35%

Developer comments: We've decided to remove increased movement speed from the Damage role passive and, in turn, make the reload speed more significant. While the additional movement speed was a helpful indicator that the passive was active, we saw change in speed negatively affecting the ability to aim precisely.

TANK

Ramattra

Ramattra has been added to the line-up

Void Accelerator (Omnic Form)

Primary: Fire a stream of projectiles in a fixed pattern

Secondary: Create a barrier at the targeted location

Nemesis Form

Transform into Nemesis Form, changing your attacks and gaining bonus armor

Pummel (Nemesis Form)

Primary: Punch forward, creating a wave of piercing energy with every swing

Secondary: Significantly reduces damage taken from the front and reduces movement speed

Ravenous Vortex

Fire a nano ball, which explodes when it hits the ground, spreading a damaging field. Affected enemies are slowed and pulled downward

Annihilation

Enter Nemesis Form and create an energy swarm surrounding yourself. This swarm will lash out towards nearby enemies, dealing damage and pausing the duration when damage is dealt.

Doomfist

Developer comments: There are several changes here for Doomfist with the intent to increase his presence as a disruptive brawler-style tank. The buff to his passive ability will help him stay in the fight longer, especially when he’s hitting multiple enemies with his abilities.

The changes to Power Block and Meteor Strike are intended to increase the availability of Empowered Rocket Punch, which enables him to more easily disrupt enemies and impact multiple targets. Due to gaining Empowered Rocket Punch more consistently, the stun duration and size are slightly decreased to reduce some of the frustration in playing against it.

For Rocket Punch we’re shifting some of its damage away from requiring wall impacts so that it's broadly more useful regardless of where fights are taken.

Rocket Punch

Impact damage range (minimum-maximum) increased from 15-30 to 25-50 damage

Wall slam damage range (minimum-maximum) reduced from 20-40 to 10-30 damage

Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration range reduced from 0.5-1 to 0.25-0.75 seconds

Non-Empowered Rocket Punch now stuns for the minimum 0.25 second duration on wall slam

Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 to 3 meters

Minimum time before cancel option becomes available reduced from 0.25 to 0.12 seconds

Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 seconds

This has been in since his rework but was not mentioned

Power Block

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 7 seconds

Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds

Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 90 to 80 damage

Meteor Strike

Now empowers Rocket Punch on landing

Enemy slow duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds

The Best Defense...

Maximum temporary health increased from 150 to 200 health

Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities increased from 30 to 40 health

Junker Queen

Developer comments: Commanding Shout is Junker Queen's primary tanking ability and utility, but the additional survivability it granted her team proved to be too powerful and needed to be tuned back significantly in a previous patch. We're looking to shift more of that survivability into Junker Queen herself by increasing the amount her passive ability heals through dealing damage with wounds.

Torso and head hit volume size increased 12%

Rampage

Wound duration reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds

Ultimate cost reduced by 10%

Commanding Shout

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds

Adrenaline Rush

Adrenaline passive healing multiplier increased from 1 to 1.25x damage dealt by wounds

DAMAGE

Bastion

Developer comments: The intent for Bastion's ultimate is that enemy players can survive it if they are quick to react to the damaging impact areas, however, it ended up being too easy to avoid the damage areas entirely. We’re reducing both the amount of warning time and explosion damage so that it’s more reliable in dealing damage, but it won't be as lethal the closer the target gets to the edge of the explosion range.

Configuration Artillery

Delay before projectile drops reduced from 1 to 0.6 seconds

Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250

No longer deals explosion damage to self

Minimum delay between placing shots reduced by 20%

Reconfigure

Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds

Sojourn

Developer comments: Sojourn is performing well at the highest tiers of competitive play but poorly below those tiers. Much of the perception that she is too powerful seems to be driven by the reaction to dying to long range, charged headshots from her Railgun secondary fire. These changes are aimed at reducing frustrations there, with the biggest change being the reduced critical multiplier for headshots. A fully charged headshot no longer kills a full health 200 hp hero. To help account for this loss of power we're increasing the damage of her primary fire and how quickly her energy charges during her ultimate.

Railgun

Energy delay before draining reduced from 8 to 5 seconds

Secondary fire damage falloff starting range reduced from 70 to 40 meters

Secondary fire critical damage multiplier reduced from 2 to 1.5

Secondary fire damage now scales linearly with energy from 30 to 130 damage (1 energy converts to 1 damage added)

Primary fire damage per projectile increased from 9 to 10

Overclock energy charge rate increased by 20%

Symmetra

Developer comments: The changes to Symmetra's primary fire will make her gameplay faster by enabling her to charge the beam up to dangerous levels more quickly. However, it will also drain to less lethal levels at an increased rate when not damaging a target. We're reverting the adjustments to her ammo management because, while it helped with matchups where there were no barriers, it lost something interesting to its interactions.

Proton Projector

Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20%

Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from 7 to 10 per second

Primary fire gains ammo from damaging barriers again

Tracer

Developer comments: We balanced Tracer’s damage in a previous patch due to an undiscovered bug regarding her Pulse Pistol’s falloff damage. The bug is resolved, so we are reverting the damage.

Pulse Pistols

Damage increased from 5 to 6

SUPPORT

Ana

Developer comments: Sleep Dart is still one of the most powerful crowd control abilities in 5v5, though with the addition of cleanse mechanics to offer a potential counter to this effect we're more comfortable with reducing the cooldown here to improve Ana's personal survivability.

Sleep Dart

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds

Kiriko

Developer comments: The hit volume adjustment is to help address her arms sometimes blocking headshots in some of her animations. Kiriko feels balanced overall, but her ultimate could feel too frenetic at times. We're reducing both the movement speed and cooldown rate boost it grants so that it's easier to aim during its effect for both allies and enemies, as well as there being fewer abilities being thrown about. The rest of the changes are primarily for quality-of-life improvements to make the abilities feel better to use.

Arm hit volumes width reduced 15%

Added an auto-wall climb hero option

Kitsune Rush

Ultimate cost increased by 10%

Movement speed bonus reduced from 50 to 30%

Cooldown rate reduced from 3 to 2 times faster

Protection Suzu

Cast time reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 second

Kunai

Ammo increased from 12 to 15

Swift Step

Ability input can now be held to activate

Mercy

Developer comments: This is a change that will enable Mercy to better defend herself or even go on the offensive at times. In 5v5 these situations occur much more often.

Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds

Caduceus Blaster

Ammo increased from 20 to 25

SEASON 2 MAP POOLS

Push

New Queen Street – Morning

Colosseo – Evening

Esperança - Morning

Hybrid

Blizzard World - Overcast (NEW)

Eichenwalde – Evening

King’s Row – Evening

Midtown – Morning

Paraíso - Morning

Escort

Dorado – Evening

Junkertown – Morning

Circuit royal – Night

Rialto – Morning

Route 66 – Night

Shambali Monastery – Night (NEW MAP)

Control

Busan – Night

Ilios – Evening

Lijiang Tower – Dawn

Nepal - Evening (NEW)

Oasis - Morning (NEW)

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that was causing Roadhog's breaths to not be audible when viewing some animations in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose competitive challenge progress

Resolved an issue where several products couldn’t be unlocked from the Hero Gallery

Fixed an issue with the Lifesaver Challenge not counting Mercy's Resurrect as a 'Save'

Resolved an issue with purchases not immediately showing up after purchase

Fixed a bug with Torbjörn and Symmetra's turrets displaying hostile red overlays in Deathmatch for the player that placed them

Maps

Busan

Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck

Colosseo

Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected

Esperança

Fixed some areas that could be used to escape the playable space

Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected

Gibraltar

Fixed lighting issues across the map

Fixed some areas where Torbjörn could place his turret in unreachable spots

Nepal

Replaced some missing pillars on Sanctum

Rio

Fixed a bug that allowed some heroes to get inside of the payload

Route 66

Fixed lighting issues across the map

New Queen Street

Fixed some issues with shadows across the map

Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck

Heroes

Heroes no longer take damage from their own abilities if they’re on the other side of a friendly barrier

Fixed an issue with the Damage Passive where sometimes a double reload animation could occur when the buff was active

Cassidy

Resolved an issue with some skins using the wrong props in the 'Flashbang' victory pose

Doomfist

Fixed an issue where Doomfist's Power Block reduced the damage from some area of effect abilities

Meteor Strike - You can no longer detect Sombra if the targeting reticle gets near her

D.Va

Fixed a bug that allowed players to use Self-Destruct during their Mech's destruction while Hacked

Junker Queen

Jagged Blade can no longer be recalled while slept, stunned, hacked or frozen

Fixed an issue with Jagged Blade being consumed by friendly abilities like Deflect, Defense Matrix, etc.

Jagged Blade now takes a curved trajectory on return

Mercy

Guardian Angel now correctly resets its cooldown if Valkyrie is used

Guardian Angel 'cancel boost' is now disabled when Mercy is stunned

Moira

Junkrat's Trap no longer displays at chest height in first person when using Fade

Pharah

Fixed a bug that reduced the ult cost of Rocket Barrage

Soldier 76

Fixed an issue where Soldier 76 was unable to critical hit max range enemies during Tactical Visor

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that resulted in all VO being cut out when taking the Teleporter

Tracer

Fixed a big causing her Pulse Pistol damage falloff to not start until max range

Winston

Resolved an issue with the Werewolf skin and the 'Excuse me' highlight intro turning Winston red in the Hero Gallery

Zenyatta