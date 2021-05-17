Overwatch 2 Livestream: How To Watch "What's Next" Presentation

Though information about Overwatch 2 has been scant, that's set to change on Thursday, May 20, when Blizzard Entertainment will host a presentation dedicated to the upcoming hero shooter. The "What's Next" livestream will give us a full two hours of various aspects of the game, "from new maps to major gameplay updates," according to Blizzard, and even some official gameplay.

Overwatch 2 Livestream Start Time

The "What's Next" livestream goes live on Thursday, May 20, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Hosts Matt "Mr. X" Morello and Mitch "Uber" Leslie (both of whom also cast the Overwatch League) will be joined by newly appointed game director Aaron Keller, as well as associate art director Dion Rogers and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, to discuss the game's PvP. We'll also get a look at some live Overwatch 2 gameplay.

12 PM PT

2 PM CDT

3 PM ET

8 PM BST

How To Watch Overwatch 2 Livestream

You can watch the Overwatch 2 "What's Next" livestream on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. We'll also have the presentation embedded above, so check back for it in the coming days.

In a May update video, Keller spoke a bit about what else to expect from the livestream, including "the philosophy behind changes coming to Overwatch 2's PvP." Keller noted that everything shown is still in development and subject to change but that more PvP content was to come later this year.

Keller and the Overwatch team will also host an AMA on Monday, May 24, on the game's official subreddit, where they will talk about the last five years of development on the Overwatch series.