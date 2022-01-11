Overwatch 2 Lego Set Delayed Due To Activision Blizzard Workplace Controversies

A new Overwatch 2 Lego set has been delayed as The Lego Group evaluates its business relationship with the embattled gaming publisher Activision Blizzard.

A spokesperson for The Lego Group told Brick Fanatics that it has "concerns" regarding the progress Activision Blizzard has made in improving its workplace culture in the wake of reports about abuse and other controversies within the organization.

"We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment," it said.

As The Lego Group conducts its review, it has chosen to delay the launch of its new Lego Overwatch 2 set. It was previously scheduled to go on sale February 1.

GameSpot has contacted Activision Blizzard in an attempt to get more details.

The Lego Group appears to be among the first major companies to discuss specifics about its working relationship with Activision Blizzard and make a product-related change in response to its many controversies. For its part, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently said the company has "changed how we do certain things" with the company, though the executive declined to share specifics.

As for Overwatch 2, Activision Blizzard recently announced that it, along with Diablo IV, would be delayed, which led to a big decline in the company's share price. Activision Blizzard also recently acknowledged that it is seeing "increased competition in the market for our talent and higher voluntary turnover" in the wake of the lawsuits and investigations against the company over sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Additionally, CEO Bobby Kotick said Activision Blizzard will "continue to face challenging and negative media attention."

