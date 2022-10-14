Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon

Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number.

"Thank you to the 25 million players who have now jumped into Overwatch 2 with us," Blizzard said.

TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯

In a press release, Blizzard said Overwatch 2's daily player base is spread "near-even" across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, and this is nearly triple the previous daily player peak numbers for the original Overwatch.

Blizzard also added that new hero Kiriko has proven popular with Overwatch 2 players so far, noting that her Kitsune Rush ability was used more than 2 million times in the first week.

What's more, Blizzard announced that players are getting special bonuses for their "enduring support" of Overwatch 2 and its issues since launch. Anyone who logs in from October 25 to the end of Season 1 will get the new Cursed Captain Reaper legendary skin and a Health Pack weapon charm. Additionally, there will be double XP weekends on tap, including:

Starting October 21 at 11:00 AM PT, ending October 24 at 11:00 AM PT

Starting October 28 at 11:00 AMPT, ending October 31 at 11:00 AM PT

Starting November 24 at 11:00 AM PT, ending November 28 at 11:00 AM PT

In our Overwatch 2 review, critic Jessica Howard said, "If the first Overwatch taught me anything, it's to dream a bit bigger about what games can be, and there is still a bit more dreaming to be done here."