Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Starts October 25 And Features A Brand-New Game Mode

Overwatch 2 is set to receive its first seasonal event on October 25 with the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

As this is Overwatch 2, the event itself serves as a sequel to Overwatch's original Halloween event, Junkenstein's Revenge. It looks like this time around Sombra will be taking over for Junkrat as the event's main antagonist. According to Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, the event will be a completely new game mode.

*creepy laughter*

Prepare yourselves 🧟‍♀️ Halloween Terror begins Oct 25! pic.twitter.com/iFlde0vgAo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 20, 2022

Blizzard hasn't yet gone into full detail on what the event will entail, but fans have already gotten a glimpse at a few Halloween skins for new characters like Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen.

The launch for Blizzard's free-to-play sequel on October 4 didn't exactly go smoothly. Players on all platforms saw themselves stuck in hours-long login queues for several days after launch (which Blizzard said were caused by coordinated DDOS attacks) in order to play. Some players saw their hero rosters (and all their cosmetics) mistakenly locked as if they were playing on a new account thanks to a bug. Bastion and Torbjorn were quickly removed from certain game modes or, in Bastion's case, removed entirely, due to game-breaking bugs. The heroes are set to return in full next week alongside the game's Halloween event update.

With all that being said, it seems most of Overwatch 2's launch issues have now been resolved. To make up for the queues and server downtime, Overwatch 2 will host the first of several double XP events this weekend. All players who log in starting October 25 through the end of the game's first season will also receive a legendary Reaper skin and Health Pack weapon charm as a further apology.