Overwatch 2 Halloween Event - Skins, Twitch Drops, And More In Halloween Terror 2022

A few weeks after the launch of Overwatch 2, the game's first special event, Halloween Terror 2022, has begun. This event, which runs from October 25 to November 8, features the return of the Junkenstein's Revenge PvE arcade mode along with some new spooky skins. During the event players can also earn some free rewards in addition to the new items in the shop. From October 25 to November 1 players can also earn a legendary Winston skin by watching Overwatch 2 creators with drops enabled on Twitch.

Junkenstein's Revenge

Junkenstein's Revenge is a PvE horde mode-style event, where four players need to defend a castle door against waves of robots and Junkenstein's allies, which consist of AI-controlled versions of Reaper, Junkrat, Roadhog, and more. Blizzard has added new versions and difficulties to the mode over the different Halloween events, so there are a variety of different modes and special challenge modes. The challenge modes provide another tier of difficulty, with options including things like only three heroes or randomized heroes. This year's version has the Wrath of the Bride version, which adds Sombra as an AI enemy.

In addition to the achievements that can be unlocked by completing different versions of the mode, there are event challenges that are only available during the Halloween Terror event. These challenges offer up a variety of different rewards, including sprays, voice lines, weapon charms, name cards, and battle pass XP.

All Halloween Terror 2022 challenges and rewards:

Wedding Planner: Complete 13 Junkenstein challenges - Jack-O'-Lantern weapon charm

Wrath of the Bride: Win Wrath of the Bride on any difficulty - Our Tale Begins Reinhardt voice line

Taking the Plunge: Win Wrath of the Bride on Hard difficulty - Zomnic Graffiti spray

Here Comes the Bride: Win Wrath of the Bride on Expert difficulty - 1250 Battle Pass XP

Love Conquers All: Win Wrath of the Bride on Legendary difficulty - 1250 Battle Pass XP

Fury of the Heroes: Win Wrath of the Bride with a score of 10,000 or higher - Hasta La Muerte spray

Four Brave Heroes: Win Wrath of the Bride as 4 different heroes - Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn namecard

Re-Tired: Destroy 15 Shock-Tires in Wrath of the Bride - Zomnics Under the Moon Ashe voice line

Council of the Bride: Eliminate 35 bosses in Wrath of the Bride - Bodies to Bag Junker Queen voice line

The Automation, Transformed: Eliminate the Experiment while it is in tank form on Hard difficulty or above in Wrath of the Bride - 1000 Battle Pass XP

No Spark: Win Wrath of the Bride without letting the Lord of the Castle take any damage - 1000 Battle Pass XP

Knock, Knock: Disturb the guest in the Tavern in Wrath of the Bride - Scry Some More Kiriko voice line

Ominous Portent: Witness all 7 Banshee moments in a single run of Wrath of the Bride - Tarot Reading Kiriko voice line

PhotoZomb: Strike a pose with the Bride during her introduction in Wrath of the Bride - Never Cross The Bride Sombra voice line

Witch's Brew: Uncover the fate of a terror past in a hidden corner of Adlersbrunn in Wrath of the Bride - It's Always The Widow Sojourn voice line

Lantern Lit: Crouch at the lantern for 6 seconds while the Ghost is active in Wrath of the Bride - 100- Battle Pass XP

The Wanderers of Old: Win Junkenstein's Revenge on any difficulty - 1000 Battle Pass XP

The Endless Night Began: Complete Wave 12 in Junkenstein Endless - 500 Battle Pass XP

Unfinished Business: Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Vengeful Ghost - 500 Battle Pass XP

Spooky, Speedy: Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Frenzied Stampede - 500 Battle Pass XP

Terrifying Trio: Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Three They Were - 500 Battle Pass XP

Get Ready For A Shock: Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Shocking Surpirse - 500 Battle Pass XP

Volatile and Vile: Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Volatile Zomnics - 500 Battle Pass XP

Costume Party: Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Mystery Swap - 500 Battle Pass XP

New cosmetics

Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Reaper all have new legendary Halloween skins.

Gallery

There are only a handful of new cosmetic items available in the Halloween Terror event for Overwatch 2. There is a new legendary skin for Reaper, Cursed Captain, which turns the damage hero into a ghostly pirate. This skin is being given out for free to everyone who logs in between October 25 and the end of Season 1 as an apology for the rocky launch. The Werewolf Winston skin, which isn't new, is available to earn by watching four hours of Overwatch 2 on Twitch.

In the store there are two new legendary skins. The Witch Kiriko skin, which turns the new support hero into a magical witch, is available in a bundle for 2,600 Coins (roughly $26 USD) with a few other cosmetic items. The legendary Executioner skin for Junker Queen is available by itself in the store for 1900 Coins (about $19 USD.) The shop also has a variety of legendary skins from years past available for purchase, some separately and some in bundles. The shop resets every Tuesday, so it will refresh at least once during the event, possibly offering new items.

More things to know about Halloween Terror 2022

The Werewolf Winston spray can be earned for watching two hours of OW2 on Twitch, with the Werewolf skin awarded at four hours.

The Twitch drops are only available for the first week of the event, October 25 to November 1.

There will be a double match XP weekend running from October 28-31 during the event.

This update brings Bastion back to the game and adds Torbjorn back to competitive.