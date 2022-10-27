Overwatch 2 Guides Hub - Tips For Heroes, Game Modes, And More

Overwatch 2 boasts one of the most varied rosters of the many hero-based games out there today. With more than 30 unique characters to choose from, each with their own special kits to master, there's a lot to take in whether you're a new player or a veteran seeking to try someone new. Because of that daunting task, we've built out hero guides for all 35 characters currently in the game.

Along with those, we've also created additional guides on some of the game's many modes, including the newest, Push, which has players competing in a tug-of-war-like mode that centers on a giant robot.

Below you'll find individual guides for every hero in the game, plus overall tier lists so you can focus on the game's best heroes--or perhaps even try a lesser hero on for size. Sometimes personal preference can be more helpful--or at least more enjoyable--than a game's meta, after all.

Overwatch 2 tips and tricks

If you're just starting out in the world of Overwatch, you're not alone. Many players have made their first foray since the series moved to a free-to-play format in October 2022. Use our tips and tricks guide to get some more general tips that can usually be applied across all classes and characters.

For more on Overwatch 2, here's everything that's new and different from the original 2016 game. More specific than that, you can find our tips guide for Push, the series' newest mode that's full of the map design nuances you'd expect from this series.

Overwatch 2 DPS (Damage) heroes

Damage heroes are meant to attack the opposition and keep pressure on, though that can look quite different depending on who you are. Check out our Overwatch 2 DPS tier list to see where each of these heroes land, or follow the links on each name to learn more about specific heroes.

DPS favorite--and part-time mascot for the series--Tracer

Overwatch 2 Tank heroes

Tank heroes lead from the front, often applying a shield or a big target to soak up damage while the DPS players play offense. They aren't all defense, though. Check out our Overwatch 2 Tank tier list to see where each of these heroes land, or follow the links on each name to learn more about specific heroes.

Winston (right) is a Tank mainstay, but Doomfist (left) was previously a DPS hero.

Overwatch 2 Support heroes

Support heroes aren't the glory-chasers of a team--they rarely get the Play of the Game spotlight and can't usually apply much damage, but they keep a team fit and fighting, meaning many wins come down to how well a healer, well, heals. Check out our Overwatch 2 Support tier list to see where each of these heroes land, or follow the links on each name to learn more about specific heroes.

Kiriko is the newest Support hero, but already one of the game's best.