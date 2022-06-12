Overwatch 2 Founder's Pack Will Provide Free Skins And More For Owners Of First Game

The rewards will come to existing Overwatch owners sometime prior to Overwatch 2's arrival on October 4.

With news that Overwatch 2's PvP mode is going free-to-play, some rewards are in store for existing owners of Overwatch.

As revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Overwatch 2's PvP will launch October 4 and will be free-to-play across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. In a new blog post, developer Blizzard outlines how players who have purchased the original Overwatch will get a few exclusive goodies as a thank you.

Now Playing: Overwatch 2 - Official Free 2 Play Release Date Trailer

Existing Overwatch players prior to Overwatch 2's free-to-play launch will score a free Founder's Pack, which will include two epic skins, an exclusive founder's icon, and what Blizzard is calling a "surprise gift" that will be announced prior to October 4. To be eligible for the free rewards, players will need to own Overwatch prior to June 23 and log into Overwatch or Overwatch 2 prior to December 5, 2022 to claim the Founder's Pack.

All unlocked skins and cosmetics from the original Overwatch will carry forward into Overwatch 2, which is moving from the original's 6v6 format to 5v5. More details about Overwatch 2, including its live-service model, content roadmap, and new hero, the Junker Queen, will be coming during an event on June 16. A recent beta for Overwatch 2 let players go hands-on with reworks for heroes like Bastion and new hero Sojourn.

The Overwatch 2 announcements come as Blizzard still grapples with lawsuits and investigations revolving around an alleged "frat boy" workplace culture, even as it is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft in a $69 billion deal.

