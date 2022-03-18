Overwatch 2 Beta Starts April 26 On PC

Blizzard has shared more details on the beta for Overwatch 2, which is now set to begin on April 26. The announcement came as part of a developer livestream, in which the team discussed the small friends and family alpha that's currently ongoing and looked to the future.

The beta will use the new 5v5 gameplay that's a major part of how Overwatch 2 revises its predecessor's formula. It will also include new hero, Sojourn, along with a new game mode called Push. In that mode you'll need to fight for control of a robot and push it towards the enemy base. The beta will also include four maps, revamps of Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra, and the new Ping system.

You can sign up for the closed beta through the Overwatch site. The beta test will take place in multiple phases, so if you don't get selected for the first test on April 26, you may still be selected for a later one.

Blizzard announced the alpha and beta tests recently, with word that PvP was being "decoupled" from PvE. It's unclear how long the tests will last or when the game will launch. Activision Blizzard delayed both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 without new release dates, but its forward-looking financial statements suggested we may not see them until 2023.