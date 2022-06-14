Overwatch 2 Beta Begins June 28, Will Feature Junker Queen And A New Map

If you missed your chance to play Overwatch 2 during the game's first beta test, your next shot at giving the game a whirl before it hits shelves this fall is here. The second beta test for Overwatch 2 begins June 28, and will feature the game's newest character, Junker Queen, as well as a new map. Even better, the servers will be open not only for PC players, but those playing on console as well.

Blizzard announced the big news on the official Overwatch Twitter account, revealing the date for the beta, the new features players will get to test out, and the signup date: June 16. The developer also shared more details about the beta will be announced on June 16, meaning even more exciting reveals could be on the horizon.

While which new map will be playable has yet to be announced--there are quite a few to choose from--Blizzard recently shed a bit more light on Junker Queen at the Xbox-Bethesda Games Showcase. Overwatch's 34th character to enter the fray will be a tank-hero, equipped with a stocky shotgun and a large, two-handed axe for melee attacks.

The announcement comes in the midst of a tumultuous time at Blizzard. Over the last year, both Blizzard and its parent company, Activision, have faced numerous allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. In addition, the company is currently in the process of being purchased by Microsoft. As talks of unionization begin with the company, Microsoft has come forward saying it will formally recognize an Activision Blizzard union.

Overwatch 2 is scheduled to release on all consoles and PC October 4, 2022. The multiplayer will be free-to-play, and comes with at least two new characters: Sojourn and Junker Queen. The game's paid campaign will come at a later date.