Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Event - All Skins, Rewards, And Arcade Modes

Overwatch 2's latest event, Battle for Olympus, has arrived. This event features a number of new cosmetics, as well as a special arcade mode, Battle for Olympus. This free-for-all mode gives the included heroes special, more powerful versions of their abilities. During the event you can purchase a number of cosmetics from the item shop and earn some free rewards by completing challenges. Battle for Olympus runs from January 5-19.

Battle for Olympus game mode and challenges

The Battle for Olympus arcade mode is an eight player free-for-all deathmatch mode. However, it features a limited roster of characters. There are seven heroes to choose from: Ramattra, Junker Queen, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Pharah, Widowmaker, and Lucio--each of whom has a divine version of their ultimate ability. These divine ultimate abilities last longer than the normal versions and provide special buffs to the other abilities of each character. For example, Reinhardt can pin up to three enemies at once with his charge and, if he hits them into a wall, he heals, for 20 seconds after using his ultimate. While Widowmaker's ultimate is active, any enemy that looks at her while she is scoped turns to stone.

There are 18 challenges related to the Battle for Olympus event, rewarding battle pass XP, titles, voice lines, and the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin, which was previously available during the Summer Games event in previous years. Also, whichever hero has the most kills overall across the community will get their statue placed on the Illios Ruins map.

The Winged Victory Mercy skin can be earned by completing six of the other 17 challenges.

The challenges are:

Winged Victory - Complete 6 challenges in Battle for Olympus - Winged Victory skin

Olympian Champion - Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus - 5000 battle pass XP

Blessing of Hephaestus - Pick up 20 overhealth power ups - 500 battle pass XP

Nectar of the Gods - Pick up 5 ultimate charge power ups - 500 battle pass XP

Pride of Poseidon - Earn 300 final blows as Poseidon Ramattra - Pride of Poseidon Player Title

Zeus's Favorite Child - Earn 300 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen - Zeus's Favorite Child Player Title

Master of Minotaurs - Earn 300 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt - Master of Minotaurs Player Title

Scion of Cyclops - Earn 300 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog - Scion of Cyclops Player Title

Sentinel of Hades - Earn 300 final blows as Hades Pharah - Sentinel of Hades Player Title

Acolyte of Medusa - Earn 300 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker - Acolyte of Medusa Player Title

Herald of Hermes - Earn 300 final blows as Hermes Lucio - Herald of Hermes Player Title

Voice of Poseidon - Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate - Free the Kraken Ramattra Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP

Voice of Zeus - Earn 25 final blows with Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate - Struck Like Lightning Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP

Voice of the Minotaur - Earn 25 final blows with Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate - Minotaur Power Voice Line and battle pass XP

Voice of Cyclops - Earn 25 final blows with Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate - My Eye Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP

Voice of Hades - Earn 25 final blows with Hades Pharah during her ultimate - Eternal Flames Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP

Voice of Medusa - Earn 25 final blows with Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate - Your Own Gravestone Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP

Voice of Hermes - Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lucio during his ultimate - The God of Speed Voice Line and 1000 battle pass XP

Godly cosmetics

Gallery

There are corresponding legendary skins for each of the seven heroes included in the Battle for Olympus arcade mode. Three of the skins--Pharah, Ramattra, and Junker Queen--have been available as part of the premium Season 2 battle pass, but now the remaining skins are available in the shop.

The Minotaur Reinhardt bundle includes the legendary skin and a Minotaur Spray. The Cyclops Roadhog includes the legendary skin, along with the On the Shoulder Victory Pose and the Crushing Blow Highlight Intro. The Medusa Widowmaker bundle includes the legendary skin along with the Petrified Hammond Souvenirs and the Death Stare Highlight Intro. Lastly, the Hermes Lucio bundle includes the skin and the Winged Sandals Weapon Charm. It's important to note that the Overwatch 2 item shop rotates every Tuesday morning. While it's not guaranteed that these bundles will leave the shop before the event ends, it is a possibility.