Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Details: Playable Characters, Divine Ultimates, And Rewards

As part of Overwatch 2 Season 2's Greek mythology theme, Blizzard is introducing a new, limited-time game mode: Battle for Olympus. The mode sees heroes go head-to-head in a free-for-all deathmatch, after which the hero with the greatest number of kills across the entire event will have their statue placed on the Illios Ruins arena map to commemorate their victory. The event runs from January 5-19 and offers players several limited-time rewards.

However, not all of Overwatch 2's various heroes and villains are invited to these Olympic games. Ramattra, Junker Queen, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Pharah, Widowmaker, and Lucio are the elite few blessed with the divine powers of seven Greek gods and are therefore able to compete.

Along with their gods' favor, these heroes also get new skins and new abilities referred to as Divine Ultimates. These abilities will function fairly similarly to the character's usual Ultimates, albeit with some fun, mythical twists. Widowmaker, for example, will take on the appearance of Medusa, and when using Divine Infra-Sight, gains the ability to turn opponents looking at her into stone. The complete list of heroes, their chosen deities, and their Divine Ultimates is as follows:

Poseidon Ramattra

Divine Annihilation

Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies then launches them upward

Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further

Zeus Junker Queen

Divine Rampage

Lasts 20 seconds

Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage to her abilities

Minotaur Reinhardt

Divine Earthshatter

Lasts 20 seconds

Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall

Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once

Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds

Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds

Cyclopes Roadhog

Divine Whole Hog

Lasts 15 seconds

Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health

Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire

Melee deals 5x damage and push enemies away

Hades Pharah

Divine Rocket Barrage

Lasts 20 seconds

Can move during the ultimate ability

Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets

Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced

Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect

Medusa Widowmaker

Divine Infra-Sight

While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone

Hermes Lucio

Divine Sound Barrier

Lasts 20 seconds

Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall

Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun

Attack and move speed greatly increased

Infinite ammo

In addition to the most deadly of these heroes seeing their likeness carved in stone, players can also unlock voice lines, player titles, and the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin by playing Battle for Olympus. For additional information, be sure to give the official Overwatch 2 blog post detailing the event a read.