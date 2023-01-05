Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Details: Playable Characters, Divine Ultimates, And Rewards
Ramattra, Junker Queen, Widowmaker, and more are ready to be imbued with god-like powers.
As part of Overwatch 2 Season 2's Greek mythology theme, Blizzard is introducing a new, limited-time game mode: Battle for Olympus. The mode sees heroes go head-to-head in a free-for-all deathmatch, after which the hero with the greatest number of kills across the entire event will have their statue placed on the Illios Ruins arena map to commemorate their victory. The event runs from January 5-19 and offers players several limited-time rewards.
However, not all of Overwatch 2's various heroes and villains are invited to these Olympic games. Ramattra, Junker Queen, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Pharah, Widowmaker, and Lucio are the elite few blessed with the divine powers of seven Greek gods and are therefore able to compete.
Along with their gods' favor, these heroes also get new skins and new abilities referred to as Divine Ultimates. These abilities will function fairly similarly to the character's usual Ultimates, albeit with some fun, mythical twists. Widowmaker, for example, will take on the appearance of Medusa, and when using Divine Infra-Sight, gains the ability to turn opponents looking at her into stone. The complete list of heroes, their chosen deities, and their Divine Ultimates is as follows:
Poseidon Ramattra
Divine Annihilation
- Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies then launches them upward
- Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further
Zeus Junker Queen
Divine Rampage
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage to her abilities
Minotaur Reinhardt
Divine Earthshatter
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall
- Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once
- Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds
- Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds
Cyclopes Roadhog
Divine Whole Hog
- Lasts 15 seconds
- Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health
- Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire
- Melee deals 5x damage and push enemies away
Hades Pharah
Divine Rocket Barrage
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Can move during the ultimate ability
- Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets
- Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced
- Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect
Medusa Widowmaker
Divine Infra-Sight
- While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone
Hermes Lucio
Divine Sound Barrier
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall
- Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun
- Attack and move speed greatly increased
- Infinite ammo
In addition to the most deadly of these heroes seeing their likeness carved in stone, players can also unlock voice lines, player titles, and the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin by playing Battle for Olympus. For additional information, be sure to give the official Overwatch 2 blog post detailing the event a read.
