Overwatch 2 - Bastion Hero Guide

Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing new content to the game as well as overhauls for some of the heroes. One of the heroes to get reworked is Bastion, who has gained some mobility while losing the ability to stay in his sentry turret mode indefinitely. Despite no longer being able to stay in his turret mode indefinitely, Bastion is still a top-tier damage dealer if you know how to use him. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?

Bastion overview

Bastion is a high-powered damage hero that lacks the mobility of most other heroes, but makes up for it with his damage dealing capabilities. Armed with an assault rifle in his normal configuration, which has a slow-rate of fire but deals high damage and is precise. He also has a grenade, which he can throw and bounce off surfaces. In his assault mode, Bastion has his high-powered rotating machine gun, which can melt enemies quickly. Bastion can only be in assault mode temporarily. His ultimate ability fires up to three artillery rounds from an overhead view, which deals massive damage.

Bastion abilities

Configuration Recon: Mobile, with a slow-firing rifle.

Configuration Assault: A slow moving tank with a high-powered machine gun.

A-36 Tactical Grenade: Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground.

Reconfigure: Temporarily switch from Recon to Assault.

Configuration Artillery ultimate: Become immobile and fire up to three powerful artillery shells.

Pew-pew

Bastion doesn't move very quickly, but he does deal an intense amount of damage.

Bastion is all about just shooting his opponents, dealing high damage quickly. While there isn't much strategy to this beyond having good aim, there are situations where utilizing his Assault Configuration is better than others. Unlike the Bastion of the original Overwatch, Overwatch 2's Bastion can only turn into a sentry tank for a short period of time, during which he can move slowly. His assault mode fires a rotating machine gun which has a large magazine. This turret can be used to melt through enemy damage heroes, or work his way through a tank enemy. This is best used when the enemies are pushing together or if the enemy tank is focused on a different member of your team. While outside of mitigation abilities, there isn't much the enemy team can do to avoid your damage, you don't move very quickly and are open to attacks.

Bouncing grenade

Bastion's new ability, the A-36 Tactical Grenade, gives him the chance to deal a high amount of damage to his enemies. The grenade can bounce off surfaces and explode upon impact with the ground or with an enemy. Naturally, the best case scenario is having the grenade impact with an enemy. The bouncing can be a bit chaotic after the first bounce, but once you get a handle on it you can shoot it across far distances.

The artillery rounds

Bastion's ultimate has a decent amount of flexibility, as he can place three separate artillery rounds during it. While it is similar to many other damage hero ultimates, which deal a large amount of damage in a large circle, Bastion gets to place three of these circles. While most heroes won't get one-shotted by one of these blasts, they can get taken down by two or three hits. You can attempt to place all three rounds on top of each other to get kills or you can spread it out to try and push enemies one way or the other. It can also be used to block off choke points, or to force the enemy team to disperse, making it easier to pick off members of the enemy team.

Other Bastion tips

Bastion's ultimate ends when the timer runs out or you fire all three artillery rounds.

Since Bastion can only be in Configuration Assault for a short period of time, don't worry about reloading during it as you likely won't need to.

In both configurations Bastion's weapons are hit-scan, making him great for taking down flying enemies like Pharah.

Be careful where you turn into Configuration Assault as it limits your mobility.'