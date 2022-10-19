Overwatch 2 - Ana Hero Guide

In Overwatch 2 Ana is one of the support heroes, who has the ability to do a high amount of healing at a distance. Armed with a rifle, Ana can dish out healing and damage from range, something that many other support heroes don't excel at. Overwatch 2 brought new modes, heroes, and maps, along with balance changes to the hero shooter, which has shifted the meta. Here's how to maximize your healing as Ana in Overwatch 2.

Ana overview

Ana is a support hero in Overwatch 2, who provides healing using her long-ranged rifle. The rifle provides a large chunk of healing to teammates when hit and deals damage to enemies hit. Ana is also equipped with a Sleep Dart that puts enemies to sleep for a few seconds, although they will wake up when damaged. Her Biotic Grenade provides healing to friendlies, while temporarily increasing the amount of healing they recieve. Her Nano Boost ultimate ability lets one of her teammates go in on the enemy team, providing a damage boost and reduced damage taken.

Ana abilities

Biotic Rifle: Long-ranged rifle that heals allies and hurts enemies. Can be zoomed in.

Sleep Dart: Fire a dart that puts an enemy to sleep.

Biotic Grenade: Throw a grenade that heals teammates and provides a boost to their healing received, while damaging enemies and preventing them from being healed.

Nano Boost ultimate: Increase a teammate's damage dealt while reducing damage taken. Heals a large amount upon use.

Getting to know your rifle

Ana's bread and butter is her Biotic Rifle, which is both her primary weapon and primary healing mechanism. The weapon has some important nuances, so it's important to fully understand it before heading into combat. First, the weapon automatically switches between damage and healing depending on if you shoot an enemy or a teammate, so there is no need to do any manual switching. As for the rifle itself, when hip fired it functions like a projectile weapon, where you might need to lead your shot. When zoomed in, it functions as a hit-scan weapon, hitting whatever you are aiming at when you pull the trigger. Another important thing to note is the amount of healing and damage done is static. There are no bonuses for headshots, regardless of if it's healing or damage.

Your tool belt

Ana also has two cooldown based abilities she can use, each of which can be extremely effective if used in the right situation. First up is the Sleep Dart, which works as advertised. Ana is currently the only hero who can apply the sleep status effect, which immobilizes someone for a few seconds, but they can be woken up early if you deal damage to them. It's rare that your teammates will actually leave the sleeping enemy alone for the whole duration, but it has a specific use that is quite powerful. The Sleep Dart can be used to stop an enemies ultimate ability, sometimes completely canceling it out or just wasting precious seconds of its duration. An ulting Reaper is much less scary if he is sleeping.

The Biotic Grenade provides healing and boosts the amount of healing a teammate receives, so it can be very useful if your tank is taking more damage than you and the other support can handle at the moment. It can also be used to prevent the enemy team from healing for a brief period, which can be used to take down an enemy or get around a support ultimate like Zenyatta's.

You're Nano Boosted, get in there

Ana has a high ceiling for healing, assuming you can land your shots.

As for Ana's ultimate ability, Nano Boost, you have the benefit of not being directly responsible for how effective it is. Instead, you just need to pick which teammate gets the power boost. Your team's tank is always a good pick because most tanks can deal a decent amount of damage and the damage reduction means they are quite difficult to take down. The other option is combining it with the ultimate ability of one of your teammate's, likely one of the damage heroes. If you have a Genji or Reaper, they will likely want you to boost them while they use their ultimate. Just make sure you use the quick chat that tells your team what your ultimate charge is at to coordinate the attack.

More Ana tips

While zoomed in, the Biotic Rifle will prioritize healing or dealing damage, so you might have a tough time shooting around enemies.

While Ana has a natural heal overtime like all supports, you can spike the Biotic Grenade at your feet for quick health.

The Nano Boost also provides roughly 300 healing when used, so you can also use it to say your tank during an important push.

Currently, the only heroes who can undo your anti-heal from the Biotic Grenade are another Ana or Kiriko, so keep an eye out to see when they use their abilities and throw the grenade when they are on cooldown.