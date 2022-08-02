Overwatch 2 $45 Microtransactions Were Randomized For Survey, Blizzard Says

A recent Overwatch 2 microtransaction survey asking players how likely they would be to purchase various pricey cosmetics is "not indicative of the final pricing," according to Blizzard.

The survey, posted by Twitter user Portergauge, has caused a stir in the Overwatch community, as it asks players if they would be willing to spend $45 on a Mythic skin, $25 on a Legendary skin, and $10 on a weapon charm. It also asks survey participants how likely they would be to purchase various bundles, which range anywhere from $5 for two sprays to a $30 bundle that includes a legendary skin.

Oof, friend of mine got an Overwatch survey for his account, some of these prices they're gauging for OW2 are really expensive.



I hope this is just him getting one of the higher price surveys and not an indication that they're leaning towards this much monetization. pic.twitter.com/RWr7LbwkLB — Portergauge 🏳️‍🌈 (@Portergauge) July 30, 2022

In a statement to IGN, Blizzard has clarified that the prices listed in the survey were randomized per user and not final.

"This survey is entirely intended to better understand player preferences for different types of Overwatch 2 cosmetics," Blizzard said. "Prices displayed in the survey were randomized per user and are not indicative of final pricing. We plan to share details on our Shop and Battle Pass system closer to our Oct. 4 launch."

Overwatch 2 will be ditching the first game's loot box system for the ability to buy cosmetics directly. The shooter, which will be 5v5 as opposed to the original's 6v6 format and will essentially replace Overwatch 1, will also sport a battle pass and be free-to-play.

Worry over Overwatch 2's microtransactions come in the wake of Blizzard finding itself in hot water over the state of microtransactions in its free-to-play ARPG Diablo Immortal. While heavily criticized, Diablo Immortal has reportedly earned more than $100 million so far, with Blizzard president Mike Ybarra defending how the game is monetized in a recent interview.