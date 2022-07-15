Overpriced God of War: Ragnarok Special Edition Listings Are Flooding eBay

Preorders for God of War: Ragnarok went up just hours ago and already grifters have loaded eBay with inflated listings, doubling or even almost tripling the standard price of the collector’s editions.

For context, you can preorder three different versions of God of War: Ragnarok, all coming with different extras and goodies. The launch edition is the base price: $69.99 for PlayStation 5 and $60 for PlayStation 4. It comes with a couple skins for Kratos and Atreus. The collector’s edition costs $200. It comes with replica Mjolnir, a dice set, two Vanir twin carvings, a steelbook display case, a knowledge keepers shine, and a voucher for digital goods. Finally, the Jotnar edition costs $260. It includes many of the bonuses of the collector’s edition, but also includes an alternate dice set, a seven-inch Vinyl, a pin set, and a Draupnir Ring. It is expensive, but also pretty standard pricing for new collector’s editions.

In contrast, confirmed preorder listings on eBay are costing anywhere from $260 to $445 for the collector’s edition and $448 to $600 for the Jotnar edition. It’s an absurd elevation in price across the board. While you might still be able to grab a special edition preorder, collector's editions go fast and several retailers are already listing Ragnarok's special editions as out of stock.



God of War: Ragnarok is releasing for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9. In other PlayStation news, Sony's acquisition of Bungie is now official.