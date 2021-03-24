Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike Fortnite Literature Samples Fortnite Tame Boars Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress Valheim Patch Notes

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat Has A Loyalty Discount For Series Fans

If you own either of the previous Overcooked games, you can get a nice little discount on Overcooked: All You Can Eat on PC, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

By on

Comments

Overcooked: All You Can Eat offers a treat to fans of the series with a sweet discount if you own either of the previous games in the series--but only across select platforms and for a limited time. Destructoid reports that if you own Overcooked or Overcooked 2 digitally on Steam, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you'll get a 15% discount on All You Can Eat until April 11. That brings the price from $40 down to $34, so it's a pretty good deal if you're in the market for more kitchen hijinks anyway.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat adds cross-platform online multiplayer, including in remastered stages from the original Overcooked. It also adds new exclusive levels, an assist mode, and new achievements and trophies. The Swedish Chef from the Muppets franchise is a bonus character in All You Can Eat too, and you can claim him for free until April 30.

Where to buy Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Overcooked is known for its zany co-op action as a team of chefs try to juggle cooking tasks to make gourmet meals without getting in each others' way. You know what they say about too many cooks.

Click To Unmute
  1. 7 Best Resident Evil Villain Transformations
  2. Bloodborne Speedrunner Reacts To Viral Reddit Clips
  3. 25 Years Of Resident Evil
  4. 5 New Things We Learned About New Pokémon Snap
  5. 14 Minutes of Magic: Legends Open Beta Gameplay
  6. Best Fortnite Clips of the Week
  7. Rick and Morty: The Jerry-est Moments Ever! (Seasons 1-4)
  8. Magic: Legends Open Beta Launch Trailer
  9. Rocket League - Llama-Rama 2021 Trailer
  10. Killing Floor 2: Dystopian Devastation Launch Trailer
  11. World's End Club - Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
  12. Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Overcooked: All You Can Eat Reveal Swedish Chef Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2020

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Overcooked! All You Can Eat
Overcooked!
Overcooked! 2
Nintendo Switch
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)