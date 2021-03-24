Overcooked: All You Can Eat Has A Loyalty Discount For Series Fans

Overcooked: All You Can Eat offers a treat to fans of the series with a sweet discount if you own either of the previous games in the series--but only across select platforms and for a limited time. Destructoid reports that if you own Overcooked or Overcooked 2 digitally on Steam, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you'll get a 15% discount on All You Can Eat until April 11. That brings the price from $40 down to $34, so it's a pretty good deal if you're in the market for more kitchen hijinks anyway.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat adds cross-platform online multiplayer, including in remastered stages from the original Overcooked. It also adds new exclusive levels, an assist mode, and new achievements and trophies. The Swedish Chef from the Muppets franchise is a bonus character in All You Can Eat too, and you can claim him for free until April 30.

Where to buy Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Overcooked is known for its zany co-op action as a team of chefs try to juggle cooking tasks to make gourmet meals without getting in each others' way. You know what they say about too many cooks.