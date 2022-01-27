The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Over 800 Xbox And PC Games Discounted During Newegg's Latest Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and NBA 2K22 are all part of the savings.
Newegg is discounting hundreds of PC and digital Xbox titles during its Winter Games Sale, including NBA 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Borderlands 3. You'll also find the recently released GTFO on sale for just $26, down from its usual price of $40.
Most of the games in the catalog are a few years old, but with some currently offered at a 92% discount, the sale is definitely worth a minute of your time. You'll also find hits such as XCOM 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Civilization 6 all listed at some of their lowest prices ever.
With over 800 games featured in the sale (and dozens listed for less than $5), there's a good chance you'll find something of interest. We've put together a list of some standout deals, but be sure to check out the full Winter Games Sale over on Newegg.
Best deals on Newegg
- Deponia: The Complete Journey -- $2 ($
30)
- WRC 6 -- $4 ($
45)
- XCOM 2 -- $6 ($
60)
- GTFO -- $26 ($
40)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- $6 ($
26)
- NBA 2K22 -- $20 ($
60)
- Civilization 6: Platinum Edition -- $14 ($
100)
- Skyrim: Anniversary Edition -- $22 ($
40)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition -- $16 ($
20)
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition -- $40 ($
100)
- Metro Saga Bundle -- $17 ($
59)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition -- $35 ($
100)
- Hunt: Showdown Gold Edition -- $17 ($
70)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition -- $10 ($
40)
- PGA Tour 2K21 -- $20 ($
60)
- Mafia 3: Definitive Edition -- $10 ($
30)
