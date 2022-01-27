Over 800 Xbox And PC Games Discounted During Newegg's Latest Sale

Newegg is discounting hundreds of PC and digital Xbox titles during its Winter Games Sale, including NBA 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Borderlands 3. You'll also find the recently released GTFO on sale for just $26, down from its usual price of $40.

Most of the games in the catalog are a few years old, but with some currently offered at a 92% discount, the sale is definitely worth a minute of your time. You'll also find hits such as XCOM 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Civilization 6 all listed at some of their lowest prices ever.

With over 800 games featured in the sale (and dozens listed for less than $5), there's a good chance you'll find something of interest. We've put together a list of some standout deals, but be sure to check out the full Winter Games Sale over on Newegg.

Best deals on Newegg