Over 4,500 Games Are Discounted In GOG's 2022 Winter Sale

Enjoy huge savings and free games all month long.

GOG’s Winter Sale is now live. The event runs for the next three weeks and features sales on more than 4,500 PC games and bundle deals. Some of the most bargain-friendly discounts include XCOM 2 for $3 (normally $60), System Shock Enhanced Edition for $1.49 (normally $10), and Darkest Dungeon for $3.74 (down from $25).

You can grab many of 2022’s best-reviewed games for cheap, too. Immortality is $15, Cult of the Lamb is $20, Norco is $10.49, and Return to Monkey Island is $20, along with plenty more 2022 highlights.

Naturally, since CD Projekt owns GOG, many of the publisher’s games are also discounted. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition is $10, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition is just $3, and Cyberpunk 2077 is $30.

There are plenty of other deals on beloved like RPGs like Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition, classic FPS titles like PowerSlave Exhumed, adventure games like Myst, and more in GOG’s Winter Sale.

Along with the sale, GOG is also giving away free games throughout the Winter Sale, and you can grab the adorable action-adventure Ghost of a Tale right now.

GOG isn't the only digital storefront hosting a winter sale right now. Fanatical's Winter Sale just launched and includes deals on thousands of Steam games. Whether you're simply looking to add to your PC game library or want some Steam Deck-friendly titles, Fanatical's sale has a bunch of noteworthy deals worth considering.

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom

Fanatical Winter Sale Is Live With Thousands Of PC Game Deals
