Over 1,000 PS4 And PS5 Game Deals Available In New PlayStation Store Sales

Sony just kicked off two new sales across the PlayStation Store, slashing the prices on literally thousands of games in a myriad of genres. Through September 1, you can take advantage of a bunch of discounts on titles like Celeste, Doom Eternal, God of War, Hyper Light Drifter, and Yakuza 0. Keep in mind you still have until August 19 to shop the PSN Summer Sale as well.

The Games Under $20 Sale is back and drops the price of some 300 big-name PlayStation games. This includes a two-pack bundle featuring Far Cry 4 and Far Cry Primal for $20 and the Ultimate edition of Dragon Ball FighterZ for just $16.50. Yakuza games are also on sale, including both Kiwami entries, as are PlayStation exclusives like Bloodborne, God of War, and Persona 5.

The Indies Sale discounts over 1,300 games. While the sale prices vary wildly, you can get titles like Celeste for $6, Goat Simulator for $2.50, and Hyper Light Drifter for $7. Other indies, such as Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and Little Nightmares, are also pretty cheap.

Below, you can check out the full sales (as there's far too much to mention here) along with our picks for some of the best deals to grab this week. Keep in mind PS Plus members will save even more on select games--make sure you're signed in to grab those extra discounts.

Best PlayStation Store deals this week

Games Under $20

Indies Sale