Outshine Is Like Typing Of The Dead Fused With Fez

Out today, Outshine is Typing of the Dead by way of Rez, combining colorful and polygonal visuals with fast-paced typing.

You play as Hue, who must battle foes, defeat bosses, and overcome traps in a dangerous cyberworld. Players move along a track moving between lanes as they battle enemies above and below them. By typing accurately and quickly, you can accrue points and multipliers, as well as a high score on the leaderboard. Hue can also gain special abilities like spreading lightning bolts to zap enemies. Even with these additions, you only need your keyboard to play.

Outshine has 18 levels set around three different virtual worlds. You can also play with modifers like auto-pilot, infinite abilities, and mirror words to make the game easier or to provide an extra challenge. You can even practice in alternative keyboard layouts like Azerty, Qwertz, or Dvora. A variety of languages are available, including English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. More localizations, including Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian and Polish, are on the way. In accessibility features, the game ships with Open Dyslexic Font and a colorblind visual mode.

Outshine is available now on Steam for $13. The developer Flying Cactus has made a few other typing-centric games including Epistory and Nanotale.