Monster Hunter Rise Review Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike Fortnite Literature Samples Fortnite Tame Boars Valheim Patch Notes

Outriders Will Permanently Brand Cheaters

Despite being co-op only, Outriders is taking a tough stance on cheats.

By on

Comments

During the Outriders demo period, developer People Can Fly has so far identified 200 cheaters out of around 2 million total participants. While the number is relatively small, the devs don't plan to go easy on them, or any future players who think they can get around the game's anti-cheat system. As reported by PC Gamer, the studio has announced that cheaters will receive a permanent on-screen "brand" for even one infringement.

The prospective punishment is described as a "discreet but visible" watermark that will be overlayed on cheater's screens, permanently marking them as untrustworthy. The watermark idea is likely aimed at YouTubers and streamers who might be tempted to use hacks to accumulate click-worthy amounts of high-level loot, like one demo player who was called out by the team after they "gave themself 600 Legendary Weapons."

As well as being branded, cheaters won't be able to matchmake with law-abiding players, similar to Fall Guys' approach of letting cheaters play together on their own "Cheater Island." For those who are worried about accidentally being branded a cheater, these rules only apply to those actively trying to get around Outriders' anti-cheat software or using third-party tools to tamper with the game. Specifically, cheating in Outriders is defined as:

  • Intentionally running the game on PC without Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC)
  • Modifying game files to enhance a character: levels, skills, inventory, etc.
  • Externally modifying game time to reduce time-dependent features such as vendors and challenges
  • Using a trainer program or similar to gain advantages within the game
  • Using gameplay altering programs such as aimbots or wallhacks

Those who already cheated in the demo version will automatically receive the cheater brand going into the game, though People Can Fly is offering a short amnesty to players who regret this choice. "If you cheated during the demo 'just to try it out' but wish to go into the main game unbranded, you must DELETE ALL CHARACTERS AND ITEMS ON YOUR ENTIRE ACCOUNT in order to wipe the slate clean," the developer stated.

Outriders is launching on April 1 on PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox Consoles, with pre-load available on all platforms.

Click To Unmute
  1. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4 Pro Vs PS5 Graphics and Loading Comparison
  2. Bloodborne Speedrunner Reacts To Viral Reddit Clips
  3. ID at Xbox Indie Showcase Live
  4. BAFTA Games Awards 2021
  5. 7 Best Resident Evil Villain Transformations
  6. American Horror Story: True Crimes That Inspired Coven
  7. Mortal Kombat Movie - Official Character Lore Trailer
  8. Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Plans Explained
  9. 5 New Things We Learned About New Pokémon Snap
  10. Best Fortnite Clips of the Week
  11. 14 Minutes of Magic: Legends Open Beta Gameplay
  12. Rick and Morty: The Jerry-est Moments Ever! (Seasons 1-4)

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Outriders - Official "This is Outriders" Overview Trailer | Square Enix Presents

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Outriders
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)