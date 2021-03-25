Outriders Will Have A Day 1 Update, Full Patch Notes Released

Ahead of the launch of Outriders on April 1 (pre-load and launch times have been released), publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly have detailed what players can expect to see come launch day. The game will be getting a Day 1 patch, as well as additional quality-of-life improvements for item management and cross-play multiplayer.

Square Enix writes that the hope is for the Day 1 patch to go live before the game does, but that there is a possibility that it will actually go live on April 1, and thus require a separate download from the main game. The patch is aimed at addressing bugs and the game's sometimes uncomfortably severe camera shake during cutscenes. You can see the full notes patch notes below.

Outriders Day 1 Update Patch Notes

Many bug fixes and improvements, with a particular focus on the latter sections of the game.

Performance improvements for pacing/stuttering that was observed during the demo

Camera Smoothing improvements for cutscenes and dialogues. This should reduce the camera shake that some players are struggling with

Cutscenes/dialogues frame rate improvements PC cutscenes will have the option to choose from 30, 60, 90 and 120fps Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 cutscenes will be locked to 60fps Xbox One and PlayStation 4 cutscenes will remain locked to 30fps



There's also a post-launch patch in the works, which should go live in the first few weeks of Outriders' release. "At this point in time we do not yet have a set release time for this patch as its release will depend on the amount of content we want to roll into it," Square Enix writes. What's currently scheduled to go live in the post-launch patch is outlined below.

Outriders Post-Launch Update Patch Notes

Controller adjustment options such as deadzone adjustment, acceleration settings and legacy layouts.

Loading Time Improvements for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles

Further Performance Improvements for Co-op games

Crossplay friends list and invite system across all platforms. This will require you to be using a Square Enix Members account.

Bug fixes including, for example: Lore collectibles bugging out on second characters



Alongside both patches, Outriders will also be getting several quality-of-life improvements as it transitions from a demo into a fully-released game. For example, cross-play multiplayer will be leaving beta. A "quick mark" feature will also be added, allowing you to sell or deconstruct items in your inventory more quickly. The full list of differences between the demo build and Day 1 build are listed below.

Outriders Demo Build Vs. Launch Day Build

Lots of demo content bug fixes, including for example, mods on some Legendary weapons not triggering properly.

Balancing changes for various items, mods, enemy stats and loot drops. Balancing is an ongoing process and we have learnt much from internal playtests, the Insiders preview and the demo over the previous months. However, we’re sure that we will continue to learn more from the launch of the main game and the feedback provided by you, our community. So, keep it coming!

Crossplay will no longer be in Beta and will be on by default. PC players will be able to add cross-platform players that they have previously played with to their friends lists. Consoles will receive this functionality through a future patch. Please note that if you turn Crossplay off manually, you will not be able to automatically matchmake with people who still have it turned on, even if you are all on the same platform. Direct inviting should still work though.

DirectX 12 will be the default on PC.

Added a "Quick Mark" functionality to your inventory. This will allow you to mass-mark all items based on their rarity in one or two button presses, rather than needing to mark items individually (which is still possible if preferred).

Improvements to the Cover System

Improvement to Travel Voting system used when in a group

Added information about internal cooldown mechanics for Mods to their descriptions

Outriders will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia. The game will also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one. All your progress from the demo will continue with you to the full game.