Outriders Trailers Showcase Crafting, Loot, Classes, And More Of What To Expect

A lengthy new Outriders trailer has detailed what to expect from the full game when it launches next month, following the demo that lets players get a head-start on the campaign.

The "This is Outriders" trailer gives an overview of the campaign story, classes, vendors, and some of the gear and powers you'll accumulate through your journey. The overview trailer was accompanied by a new CG trailer to help set the mood for the post-apocalyptic game.

Outriders is coming on April 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A free demo is available now, and your progress from the demo will carry over to the full game. Square Enix and Microsoft also recently announced that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass, so cancel those Xbox preorders if you're a subscriber.

