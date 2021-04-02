Outriders Servers MLB 21 Game Pass Outriders Review In Progress Fortnite: Forage Bouncy Eggs Falcon Winter Soldier Ep. 3 PS Plus April

Outriders Servers Down, Being Forced Offline To Solve Issues

People Can Fly said it's aware of server issues that are keeping Outriders players from staying in the game.

By on

2 Comments

If you're having issues connecting or staying in an Outriders game, it isn't just you, and the problem requires a major outage in order to be addressed. Developer People Can Fly has acknowledged the game is having server issues, and because it requires an online connection in all modes, that means that solo players can't enjoy it right now, either.

In a follow-up tweet, People Can Fly said some players would be able to resume playing, but it wasn't "guaranteed" yet. The issues are still being addressed as of now. The official status page lists a "major outage" affecting the game's core components. Later, the team said it was intentionally taking all servers offline for a short period in order to solve issues and address them properly.

The recent server issues have affected some of us here at GameSpot, though we were able to eventually get in after a little persistence. Other problems since the game's launch on April 1 include getting stuck at the login screen--which can be fixed by waiting a few minutes--as well as broken cross-play. The latter feature is currently working between different consoles but not between PC and consoles.

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, these issues might be a little easier to stomach, as the game was included for free with the service. In GameSpot's Outriders review in progress, Phil Hornshaw praised the way the game built on elements from other role-playing shooters, as well as the balance it strikes between seriousness and humor.

