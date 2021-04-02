Outriders Servers Are Having Issues, Devs Looking Into It

If you're having issues connecting or staying in an Outriders game, you aren't alone. Developer People Can Fly has acknowledged the game is having server issues, and because it requires an online connection in all modes, that means that solo players can't enjoy it right now, either.

Heads up - We're aware of server issues and are looking into it!

Please keep an eye on https://t.co/RctdYwAXHg — Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021

We are continuing to investigate the Server issues.



Some players may be able to get back online, but it's not guaranteed.



We will update you here once the issue has been conclusively resolved! https://t.co/cdXYMLGeeP — Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, People Can Fly said some players would be able to resume playing, but it wasn't "guaranteed" yet. The issues are still being addressed as of now.

The recent server issues have affected some of us here at GameSpot, though we were able to eventually get in after a little persistence. Other problems since the game's launch on April 1 include getting stuck at the login screen--which can be fixed by waiting a few minutes--as well as broken cross-play. The latter feature is currently working between different consoles but not between PC and consoles.

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, these issues might be a little easier to stomach, as the game was included for free with the service. In GameSpot's Outriders review in progress, Phil Hornshaw praised the way the game built on elements from other role-playing shooters, as well as the balance it strikes between seriousness and humor.