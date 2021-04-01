Outriders Seems To Be Off To A Great Start

Despite its potentially inauspicious launch date of April 1, Outriders seems to be off to a strong start after releasing on PC, Stadia, and consoles. The loot-shooter-cum-RPG hit Steam's top 10 most-played games on the day of its release, with an early peak of 111,953 concurrent players on the platform.

At the time of writing, Outriders is the ninth most played game for the day on Steam, sitting below Team Fortress 2 and above Rainbow Six Siege. While the Steam numbers are impressive, they're only a small segment of the number of players checking out Outriders right now. The game also released on the Epic Games Store on PC, as well as Stadia, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

To put Outriders' roughly 112,000 player peak in perspective, Marvel's Avengers, another recently released live service game, peaked at just 31,000 on the day after its release. Outriders' release numbers are slightly higher than Apex Legends' late 2020 Steam debut, which saw around 100,000 concurrent players on release day.

Outriders has had some issues on launch, mainly concerning cross-platform play, which had to be disabled between PC and console players. Developer People Can Fly revealed a day 1 patch that would address the game's most pressing issues, while a post-release patch is also planned with other fixes.

GameSpot's review-in-progress for Outriders scored the game 8/10, saying "Outriders blends well-known video game elements into something new and challenging, and while it takes itself seriously, it isn't self-serious."