Outriders Preorder Guide: Free Demo, Release Date, Bonuses, And More
The cooperative RPG-shooter from People Can Fly releases April 1 on consoles and PC.
After multiple delays, People Can Fly's RPG-shooter Outriders will release on April 1 for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. For those looking for a new co-op game to play online with friends, Outriders may do the trick. It's available to preorder now on all platforms, and you can secure a content pack filled with in-game gear by ordering early.
Outriders comes with a free next-gen upgrade, so you can purchase one copy of the game and play it on PS5/PS4 or Xbox Series X/Xbox One. While the physical edition for Xbox works with both platforms, PlayStation users should ensure they pick up the right version. The PS4 physical edition works on both PlayStation platforms, while the PS5 edition only works on PS5.
Outriders will be getting a free demo on PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 25. The demo will include the game's first chapter, and any progress you make will be carried over to the full game.
Outriders preorder bonuses
If you preorder Outriders, you'll receive the Hell's Rangers Content Pack, which comes with a ton of in-game goodies:
- Hell's Rangers male and female gear sets
- 11 guns
- Hell's Rangers truck mods and decals
Preorder Outriders Day 1 Edition
$60
Outriders is available to preorder for $60 at major retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop. It's also available to preorder digitally on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam. All preorders come with the Hell's Rangers Content Pack.
Published by Square Enix, Outriders was originally revealed at E3 2019. Though it was set to release in late 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a couple of delays. When we checked it out about a year ago, we thought Outriders played like a cross between Gears of War and Mass Effect.
In Outriders, you play as a created character with one of four unique character classes. It takes place in world where Earth has become uninhabitable due to climate change. Set on the alien planet of Enoch, you embark on an expedition to save humanity, only to be caught in a strange storm that gives you superpowers. While Outriders can be played solo, it's designed to be a cooperative experience for three players. Outriders features Gears-style gunplay with role-playing game systems such as leveling, weapon customization, and the chase for rare loot.
